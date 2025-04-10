A Mexican UFC fighter takes issue with Diego Lopes carrying a flag of Mexico despite being Brazilian. Elsewhere, GFL reportedly stands canceled at the moment.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Yair Rodriguez doesn't like Diego Lopes carrying a Mexican flag in the UFC

Diego Lopes is Brazilian by birth and heritage, but he is often seen proudly carrying a Mexican flag alongside his home country's at UFC events. He moved when he was 19, taking up an offer to become a jiu-jitsu instructor in Puebla, Mexico. Later, he became a trainer at Lobo Gym MMA, headed by Alexa Grasso's uncle, Francisco.

However, Yair Rodriguez, who is Mexican, is not a big fan of the sentiment. Ahead of UFC 314, where both of them are competing but not against each other, Rodriguez said:

"I have been living in the US for over 10 years... I love this country because it gave me the opportunity to have a job... But not because of that, I'm gonna say I'm American. I'm not, I'm Mexican. I'm proud of it... Yes, I have a problem with that - not with Diego... but what's up with people?"

In a UFC Connected video last year, Lopes admitted that most of his friends, family, and fight colleagues are in Mexico. Seeing the Mexican flag pushes him to "put on a great show to make the people proud," he said.

Joe Rogan makes fun of Donald Trump's tariff plans

Donald Trump's recent decisions regarding the global tariff impositions have earned criticism from several corners, including Joe Rogan. As per a report by Reuters, the Trump administration's aforementioned plans have sparked alarm about a potential recession and trade war in 2025.

Rogan advocated for Trump on the eve of the 2024 elections, but has not been a fan of the President's policies of late. Speaking on episode #2302 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with comic Ron White, Rogan said:

"Don't follow the stock market right now. It's so baffling. It's so crazy. Like, what is going on? The whole world is mad at us. [Donald] Trump's playing golf, and in between swings, he's on the phone with presidents of countries, 'We're going to need more money!'"

Rogan criticized Trump's immigration policy a while back as well, condemning the deportation of Venezuelan makeup artist Andry José Hernández Romero.

GFL reportedly shuts down

The Global Fight League is reportedly closing shop.

The MMA promotion made the headlines a few months ago for offering lucrative contracts and retirement benefits to a large roster of MMA fighters, some of whom are ex-UFC athletes. They were supposed to launch their first season on May 24-25, with one of the cards headlined by a Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis fight. The double-header events were scheduled to feature 42 UFC veterans.

However, the plan has fallen apart. California State Athletic Commission executive Andy Foster confirmed to Ariel Helwani on Wednesday that the events are canceled.

GFL founder Darren Owen said in a statement to Helwani:

"Working on a solution. My main investor didn’t fulfill his April obligation, which has caused a problem. I’ll keep you posted, but I believe we will be able to work through it. I think we can make it happen for June."

Owen speculated that the events would take place on June 15-16 instead.

Fans were not impressed with the outcome and called GFL out for allegedly scamming the fighters.

