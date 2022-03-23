Miami Beach police report reveals an update on the Jorge Masvidal Colby Covington situation

Jorge Masvidal wasn't joking when he said it was 'on sight' with Colby Covington. Masvidal allegedly tracked Covington down to a Miami Beach steakhouse on Monday night and assaulted him, resulting in the police being called to the scene.

Now ESPN reports that Masvidal has been charged with felony battery over the incident, and a Miami Beach police report fills in new details about the attack.

According to the police document, Jorge Masvidal attacked Covington as he was leaving the Papi Steak restaurant, sucker-punching him twice to the mouth and eye. Covington suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist in the incident. Masvidal reportedly told Covington:

"You shouldn't have been talking about my kids."

While no video of the incident has appeared on the Internet thus far, there is footage of Covington speaking to the police.

"He's over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran. ... How would he know I'm here?"

Watch the full TMZ Sports video of Covington giving a statement to the police below.

Covington was having dinner with YouTube stars The Nelk Boys immediately before the attack, with their official account sharing images of them inside Papi Steak.

Jorge Masvidal released a statement following the attack of Colby Covington

Shortly after rumors started emerging regarding an altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, Masvidal released (but has since deleted) a video referencing the incident.

"Call this the 'Show your face' challenge. Wassup, I'm from Dade County. You talk that s**t you better back it up. That's how my city rolls, man."

He also added a tweet that sounds suspiciously similar to comments he allegedly made at the scene of the crime.

"Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone's kids is cool."

During the lead-up to their fight at UFC 272, Colby Covington did use Jorge Masvidal's kids as fodder for his trash talk multiple times. In an interview with BT Sport, he said:

"If you didn’t have these actions I wouldn’t be able to have anything to talk about if he wasn’t a deadbeat dad, he doesn’t even talk to his kids."

Watch the complete BT Sport interview between Michael Bisping and Colby Covington below.

