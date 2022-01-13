Michael Bisping believes Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington is a better headline for UFC 272 than Sterling vs. Yan and Volkanovski vs. TKZ

Michael Bisping believes the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is a better main event for UFC 272 than the ones previously set for the pay-per-view. The two fighters have a long history filled with disagreements and insults.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping also touched on a range of topics, including the canceled Volkanovski vs. Holloway fight and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan:

"So [Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal] is going to happen. It was supposed to be Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway. Max Holloway is injured, so now I think Volkanovski is going to be fighting Chan Sung Jung, but that's been moved to UFC 273. It was also supposed to be Aljamain Sterling fighting Petr Yan, that has also been moved to UFC 273… Anyway, the new main event, UFC 272, let's be honest, it's the best main event of all of them."

Covington has given his thoughts about where the rivalry started, claiming Masvidal could not handle him grabbing so much of the limelight. Meanwhile, the Miami native argues that the feud began when Covington turned on him for a Facebook 'like'.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

Jorge Masvidal reveals this is the fourth time a fight between him and Colby Covington has been scheduled

The fight between the two star-studded names has been anticipated for quite some time now. According to Masvidal, there have been several false starts prior to this point.

'Gamebred' took to Twitter to put Covington on blast by revealing this is the fourth time their meeting has been arranged. He demanded that 'Chaos' not back out of the fight this time and show up:

"They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you f*****g coward. Don't p***y out now"

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you fucking coward. Don’t pussy out now @ColbyCovMMA They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you fucking coward. Don’t pussy out now @ColbyCovMMA

The two were friends for almost a decade and used to train together at American Top Team. Covington also lived with Masvidal in the early days of his UFC career. They now hope to settle their long-standing beef at UFC 272, once and for all.

