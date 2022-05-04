"That's a true legend" - Michael Bisping heaps praise on Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua leading into his UFC 274 fight

Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua returns to action at UFC 274 against Ovince Saint Preux in what could be the legend's final fight if things don't go his way. The 40-year old has slowed down noticeably over the past three years and most recently tapped to strikes against Paul Craig in November 2020.

In a new YouTube video, Michael Bisping wants to teach newer fans what 'Shogun' Rua means to the sport. When MMA was first beginning to explode in Japan, 'Shogun' was the man. Bisping said:

"I got into MMA in 2003, started training to become a fighter, and started enjoying as much of the product as possible. UFC and PRIDE, those were the two I was watching. And when I watched PRIDE there was this Brazilian that totally blew my mind. Of course I'm talking about 'Shogun' and that epic run that he went on when he won the PRIDE Grand Prix in 2004. And this man, ever since he's stepped into a ring or cage he provides nothing but insane excitement. That run in 2004 he went on, it was absolutely mind blowing."

Bisping went on to list Rua's opponents:

"Akihiro Gono. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Alistair Overeem, Ricardo Arona, the list goes on. Kevin Randleman, Mark Coleman, Chuck Liddell. Who can forget those legendary fights he had with Dan Henderson? They were something else."

[ via @UFCOnThisDay #OnThisDay 10 years ago, Dan Henderson & Shogun Rua had a battle for the ages[ via @UFCOnThisDay @UFCFightPass #OnThisDay 10 years ago, Dan Henderson & Shogun Rua had a battle for the ages 👊[ via @UFCOnThisDay @UFCFightPass ] https://t.co/adP5TEBBkQ

Bisping made it clear that there are legends and true legends, saying:

"This might be the last time you get to see a legend. And he is a true legend. Listen, I'm lucky. Some people say 'Bisping, you're a legend, you're a legend,' and that's so kind and I appreciate it. But when you're talking 'Shogun' Rua, that's a true legend. That's a true legend that helped grow this sport, turned it into the global phenomena that it is today."

Watch the full video from Michael Bisping on Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua below:

Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua is hoping to fight one more time after UFC 274

'Shogun' Rua knows he's near the end of his time in the sport. Back in June 2021 he confirmed his plans to retire after two more fights.

He told AG Fight:

“I must do two more fights and stop, that’s my goal. Do one or two more. And the moment I stop, I will be happy with myself and thankful to God. I’m an accomplished guy with my career. My only fear is to stop and then regret that I stopped a little early. But if I do two more, I won’t have this problem.”

Rua was initially scheduled to fight in Brazil before COVID-19 ruined those plans. A win could give him a well-deserved retirement fight in his home country. Another loss could make him the latest fighter pushed into retirement by UFC president Dana White.

"He looked like a shell of his former self tonight."



Watch full interview: Dana White hopes Shogun Rua "hangs it up" after his loss at #UFC255 "He looked like a shell of his former self tonight."Watch full interview: youtu.be/Op0B3dsQlWQ Dana White hopes Shogun Rua "hangs it up" after his loss at #UFC255:"He looked like a shell of his former self tonight."Watch full interview: youtu.be/Op0B3dsQlWQ https://t.co/0Wj9YiwR56

