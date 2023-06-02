Former UFC champion Michael Bisping playfully jokes about achieving success in life while reacting to a voice note sent by Conor McGregor to YouTuber True Geordie (real name Brian Davis).

UFC sensation Conor McGregor recently caused a stir in the media as he took to Twitter with an impassioned outburst directed at True Geordie. McGregor vented his frustrations using explicit language towards Davis following the YouTuber's expressed concerns about McGregor's recent interviews at the Black Forge Inn.

george @StokeyyG2 Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UW98ZXRcWt

In a playful response to the Irishman's recent voice note directed at True Geordie on Twitter, UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping humorously contemplates making it in life when 'The Notorious' targets anyone with a voice note.

During a podcast on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' remarked:

"You haven't made in this life, unless you've got a voice note from Conor."

He added:

"A man like McGregor, he makes headlines... he's a talking point you got to get a thick skin you can't be going back and sending voice notes to everyone but Brian."

Check out Bisping's entire remarks below (from 11:34 onwards):

Bisping's light-hearted joke stems from the amusing fact that McGregor had previously posted a Twitter voice note targeting Bisping himself.

Check out Mcgregor's voice note directed at the former middleweight champion here:

True Geordie challenges Conor McGregor to a charity match

In a swift response to Conor McGregor's tweet, Brian Davis, popularly known as True Geordie, wasted no time in addressing the former UFC champion's remarks. Davis took a bold approach by issuing a challenge to 'The Notorious' for a charity fight.

During the recent response video aimed at McGregor, True Geordie stated:

"He is nowhere ready to fight anyone, not even me. And the funniest thing is the way he's talking about in this video. The way he complained about Nate Diaz being 'too big' for him, too strong for him at 170 pounds. Man, I'm 300 f**kin pounds and built like a rugby player. I'm the size of the guys who Floyd Mayweather and you would hire to protect when you walk around in public."

The Brit YouTuber added:

"I would pick Conor McGregor like a shopping bag with one arm. He's so small compared to me. I'm more twice the size of this man. We'll donate the money to burns victims, how about that? Anytime, anywhere, any place I really don't care."

Check out Brian Davis' entire remarks below:

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo



(via True Geordie called out Conor McGregor for a charity MMA or boxing match 🤬(via @TrueGeordieTG True Geordie called out Conor McGregor for a charity MMA or boxing match 🤬 (via @TrueGeordieTG) https://t.co/CjztkxJxcy

Poll : 0 votes