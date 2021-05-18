Michael Chandler walk-around weight: How much does the former Bellator champ weigh when he isn't fighting?

According to multiple sources, Michael Chandler has a walk-around weight of 180 lbs to 190 lbs. Although Chandler fights in the UFC's lightweight division, 'Iron' usually carries around 25 lbs to 30 lbs extra when he is not fighting.

According to Michael Chandler, big weight cuts are not a bother for him and he is easily able to shed extra pounds. After his first fight at 155 lbs back in 2011, Michael Chandler told Andrew Mahlmann from Bleacher Report-

"This is a pretty decent cut, this was my first time ever making 155, but I actually made it a lot better than I thought I would."

Michael Chandler has found the key to successfully cutting weight

While weight cuts may have resulted in fighters suffering concussions, pull-outs and even long-term damage in others, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler belongs to the category of fighters who are not affected by the process.

In fact, Michael Chandler is so unfazed by the grind of a weight cut that he even cut to 155 lbs to become a reserve fighter. Michael Chandler cut weight for the UFC 254 headliner in the sheer hope that Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje missed weight or couldn’t make the walk to the Octagon.

A regular in the University of Missouri's wrestling team, Michael Chandler is no stranger to weight cutting. Chandler is generally not pleased to see his rivals crib about it as much as they do and feels that the fighters are themselves to blame for their troubles. In a 2018 interview with MMA Fighting, Michael Chandler said of weight cuts-

“So common knowledge in the infancy of this sport with a bunch of non-disciplined people — just because Khabib has a problem making weight, or just because all these guys have missed weight, or just because we put a huge emphasis because people are crying and people are passing out and people are puking and people are doing this and doing that, it’s a bunch of people who are afraid of being disciplined for eight weeks. I don’t have a problem making weight because I’m the most disciplined person you’ve ever talked to. I’m the most disciplined person in mixed martial arts. I haven’t enjoyed a meal in eight weeks. And that’s the kind of discipline you have to have. That’s the kind of regimen, that’s the kind of diet, that’s the kind of plan that you have to put in place."