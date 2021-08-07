"We're all just human beings" - Michael Chandler weighs in on Conor McGregor's latest tweets

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of, if not the most, controversial entity in the combat sports community. Michael Chandler opened up about one of the most recent instances where 'Notorious' crossed the line on social media.

Being a household name, his words and actions are often witnessed by a legion of people. While most of his antics are impersonal and restricted to combat sports, the Irishman often goes overboard.

In a chain of tweets, some of which were subsequently deleted, Conor McGregor went after former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. While in conversation with Helen Yee, Chandler offered his two cents on the entire ordeal.

"Conor goes through these ups and downs and, kind of, these seasons. We're all just human beings. We're entertainers, we're fighters. We're held to a standard that we don't have normal human emotions. But we do. I'm sure he has sent out tweets that he regrets. I'm sure he has said things that he regrets," said Chandler.

Weighing in on the seeming duality of Conor McGregor's nature, Chandler added:

"... but I think we've seen shades of Conor that says, 'Man, that guy. That father. That husband or fiancee or partner. That's the guy we want to see, too.' So we've seen both sides of Conor."

Watch the interview below:

Michael Chandler details what makes Conor McGregor a fan-favorite

It is no secret that a card featuring Conor McGregor is certainly set to break some major bank. Often touted as the cash cow of the UFC, Conor McGregor has managed to become the most marketable and profitable entity in the combat sports community. Michael Chandler, while talking about the Dubliner's excesses, shone some light on the same.

"He has a way of captivating people. That's why we all tune in to watch Conor McGregor. We're seeing a real life superhero, to a lot of people. He's only won one fight in the lightweight division in the last couple of years. Yet people still think he's a superhero, because of the character that he is. The character that he plays."

Several MMA pundits dismissed Conor McGregor's Tweet-and-Delete spree as an attempt to stir up trouble and garner attention. However, Michael Chandler attributes a major part of it to boredom.

"I think Conor's bored right now. He's doing rehab and trying to work out with his legs. Idle hands are the devil's playground. I wish him a speedy recovery. Hopefully gets the boot and gets his leg set up so he can get out there and train and stay off Twitter."

While Chandler does not condone McGregor's antics, he might be onto something. Perhaps the best thing for the Dubliner would be to find his feet and get back to training so as to reclaim his spot at the pinnacle of the UFC.

