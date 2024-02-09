An unfortunate tragedy struck the MMA community of Dagestan as a teammate of ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was reportedly shot dead. Meanwhile, another former associate of Nurmagomedov through EFC wants to fight Andrew Tate.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate shot dead in Dagestan

Magomedrasul Mutaev, a training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov, was shot dead in Makhachkala, Dagestan on Jan. 31, as per RT. The 21-year-old was a student of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's school of martial arts. He competed in MMA once in a winning attempt.

An 18-year-old man, Nadyrkhan Kadirkhanov, was detained on Feb. 3 on suspicion of the murder. According to several Russian outlets, including NEWS.ru and Caucasian Knot, the incident was an act of revenge after Mutaev allegedly bullied and beat up the suspect.

Mutaev won a silver medal at the 022 Ali Aliyev Memorial Tournament in the 97 kg weight class.

Floyd Mayweather spends $1.13 million on Super Bowl

Floyd Mayweather is known for flaunting his riches on social media - something that has brought him awe as well as criticism from the fans. Nicknamed 'Money', Mayweather's net worth is currently around $400-450 million, despite being retired from active professional boxing for years.

In the latest Instagram post, Mayweather revealed that he spent $1,131,000 on a Super Bowl suit and flying 34 people to experience the mega event in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.

In a separate post, he added that he paid $18,047,181 in taxes to the IRS before dropping "that light million".

Ryan Garcia subjected to the Logan Paul treatment

Ryan Garcia decided to go off at Dillon Danis in an Instagram Live on Thursday night, rekindling their long-running beef.

He even threatened to "have Nate Diaz beat the sh*t out of" Danis.

In response, Danis took the same strategy that he used against Logan Paul - posting pictures and videos of their significant others. Danis shared a clip of Andrea Celina, Garcia's ex-wife, on X shortly after the boxer's rant.

Garcia and Celina divorced in Jan. 2024 after the birth of their second child, Henry Leo. The couple share a daughter as well, Bella, while Garcia parents his first-born daughter Ryle

An unretired UFC fighter wants to face Andrew Tate

Kevin Lee, who recently announced that he was looking to come out of retirement, revealed that he has no contract in place and he is not making any call-outs yet.

Moments later, he added that the only fight that makes sense for him is Andrew Tate.

Will Ilia Topuria make it?

Ilia Topuria reportedly weighs 161 pounds as of today, with only a week to go before he weighs in for UFC 298. He still needs to cut 16 pounds to make the featherweight championship weight for the fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Belal Muhammad plays football

UFC star Belal Muhammad participated in the Super Bowl anchor event, Celebrity Flag Football.

