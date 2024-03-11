Dustin Poirier already has his next UFC fight in mind

Dustin Poirier proved his mettle once again at UFC 299 with a stellar right-hand hook in the second round after attempting multiple guillotine chokes. With all his grit and years of experience on display against Benoit Saint Denis, 'The Diamond' returned to the winning ways and now wants a shot at Islam Makhachev's lightweight belt.

Shortly after the win, the Louisiana native took to X and announced:

"Islam in June."

From the Dagestani's response to the tweet, he seems to agree.

Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz also wants the same for his client.

June 29, the date for this year's International Fight Week, is also being targeted for Conor McGregor's return, according to the Irishman himself.

Aljamain Sterling is not impressed with Sean O'Malley's win

Between Marlon Vera's ranking and calling out Ilia Topuria instead of Merab Dvalishvili, Aljamain Sterling "can't respect" Sean O'Malley's victory.

Taking to his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' said:

"You can call me a hater... but he should have called out Merab [Dvalishvili] and done the right thing. I think it was kind of ridiculous for him to 'Dana, get the jet to Spain.' You defended the belt against a guy who wasn’t even ranked in the top 5... So as a champion, it’s hard for me to put a lot of stock in that because I just can’t respect it as much.”

Watch Aljamain Sterling's comments below from 7:10:

Laura Sanko thanks Sean Strickland for "supporting the sisterhood"

Sean Strickland has been quite vocal about women in sports, especially MMA, not living up to his expectations. However, on a rare occasion, he highly praised Laura Sanko for her knowledge of MMA and commentary skills on Extra Rounds.

The UFC presenter shared the clip on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She said:

"Don’t tell @stricklandmma 🤫 You say one nice thing on one podcast months ago and I’m gonna turn it into a Happy International Women’s Day post. Thanks for supporting the sisterhood Sean! 🫶🏼 #iwd"

Strickland commented:

"I've even spoken to her about striking and she will tell me small little things most people miss."

The Undertaker loves Michael 'Venom' Page's entrance

After Israel Adesanya, Michael 'Venom' Page also walked out to The Undertaker's theme song for his promotional debut at UFC 299. The WWE star, real name Mark William Calaway, reacted to the walkout on X:

"Nice entrance & congrats on the W, @MichaelPage247"

Nate Diaz thinks he beats heavyweights in boxing

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz believes he can defeat the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder in a boxing match.

He is currently being touted to face Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their BMF rivalry but inside the boxing ring.

Midnight Training!

Watch Mike Tyson hit the bag ahead of Jake Paul fight:

