Francis Ngannou made a startling revelation about his last UFC purse ahead of the million-dollar boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou talks last UFC purse and debt to Kamaru Usman

Francis Ngannou has revealed how much he made from his last UFC fight, which took place against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. 'The Predator' won the fight via decision.

Appearing on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's new podcast Pound 4 Pound, Ngannou said that he was in financial distress at the time, but still took only $600,000 for the fight instead of the $5 million he was offered. He also revealed that he was $200,000 in debt to Usman.

"I took $600,000 for my last fight in the UFC as opposed to $5 million that they were offering for the same fight. And I was broke at the time. I owed [Kamaru] Usman $200,000."

Watch the comments below from 12:35:

Mike Tyson releases statement on the Jake Paul fight

Jake Paul announcing Mike Tyson as his next opponent has sent the world of combat sports into a spiral.

While some are lauding Paul for daring to fight the heavyweight legend, most are criticizing him for taking on a 57-year-old boxer. Tyson, however, has no qualms about fighting a man 30 years younger than him.

In a statement sent out to the media, 'Iron' said:

"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT." [Via: MMA Junkie]

The fight will go down on July 20, 2024, live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Marc Goddard may have ruined Cedric Doumbe's big PFL debut

A splinter spoiled Cedric Doumbe's PFL debut most bizarrely.

While on paper, the Cameroonian-French star lost to Baysangur Chamsoudinov via TKO in the main event of PFL Europe, the main culprit was a splinter that got stuck in his big toe. Some even blamed Marc Goddard, who waved the fight off after warning Doumbe once to continue fighting.

The loss ended the former GLORY champion's undefeated streak in MMA and may even take the prize for the strangest stoppage in the sport's history.

Chael Sonnen wants to run for Governor of Oregon

Chael Sonnen shared his future political aspirations on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast and said he wants to become the Governor of Oregon, which happens to be his childhood dream. The former UFC star also said that he is a Donald Trump supporter and he plans on ending crime in Portland.

"I will be the Governor of Oregon... I have a number of strategies."

Watch the full video below:

Sean O'Malley blasts all UFC bantamweight

The UFC 299 press conference was among the more tame ones of late, but one of the highlights was Sean O'Malley ripping into all his fellow bantamweights. He called his opponent Marlon Vera a "pinata" and compared Merab Dvalishvili with Joe Biden.

