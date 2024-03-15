Midnight Roundup! Islam Makhachev's UFC 300 offer, Conor McGregor's explicit 'Road House' scene, and more

Islam Makhachev recently opened up on his UFC 300 fight offer. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor reacted to his graphic scene in the Road House remake.

Catch up with your day's top MMA news updates.

Islam Makhachev opens up on turning down UFC 300

Islam Makhachev was offered to fight Leon Edwards for the welterweight belt at UFC 300 on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, he had to turn it down because of Ramadan, the holiday of the Islamic faith that involves fasting throughout the day.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Makhachev said:

"It's not possible, man. Because we have Ramadan now. One month with fasting, and it's not possible to do training in Ramadan. It's very hard."

He added that he was upset at missing out on the opportunity to become a double champion.

"This is a dream fight for me. I don't have any small chance to fight in UFC 300. That's why I'm very upset. It's a big deal, big fight with Leon Edwards for the second fight. But this time, I missed the chance."

Watch Islam Makhachev's comments below from 3:45 onwards:

Conor McGregor talks explicit scene in 'Road House' remake

Conor McGregor and his Road House co-stars Lukas Gage and JP Pardo recently spoke with ExtraTV. Interviewer Mona Kosar Abdi brought up McGregor's first scene in the movie, where his "backside" is visible.

Speaking on the scene, the Irishman said:

"[Arnold] Schwarzenegger done it too! That's all I'm saying. Schwarzenegger came into the movie game doing the exact same thing. So if they want me to do that, maybe I'm on to something. I've done a fair few squats... I hope you enjoy it."

Watch Conor McGregor's comments below from 5:05:

Nina-Marie Daniele makes MVP laugh with Uber driver story

Nina-Marie Daniele's wild story cracked UFC newcomer Michael 'Venom' Page up during a recent interview.

The MMA influencer-reporter revisited when an Uber driver tried to teach her kung-fu on a trip. She said:

"It was actually kind of weird. He had a rope in his center console. He took it out and said, 'You should tie yourself up with it and see if you could get out.'... When we got out of the car, he said 'I want to show you a move.' He showed me the one-inch punch."

Page was amused by Daniele's story and took a jab at her "survival instincts".

He said:

"You allowed a stranger to tie you up? Your survival instinct is amazing... He's a genius."

Watch the interaction below:

Dillon Danis teases "unprecedented" next fight

Dillon Danis has competed only twice in MMA to date and emerged victorious on both occasions.

Teasing his "unprecedented" third fight in a tweet on Thursday, Danis claimed that he is almost set to face a former UFC champion and future Hall of Famer.

"If my next fight materializes, it will be unprecedented in MMA history. No one has ever clashed with such a formidable and celebrated adversary in their 3rd professional bout - a legend, a former UFC champion, destined for the Hall of Fame."

Michael Chandler takes a jab at Conor McGregor with St. Patrick's Day video

St. Patrick's Day or the Feast of Saint Patrick, held on March 17, is one of the most important cultural holidays in Ireland. Ahead of the occasion, Michael Chandler took a slight at Conor McGregor and his whiskey brand, Proper No. 12, while promoting Hiatus Tequila. Chandler is an ambassador as well as an investor in the brand.

Take a look at the advertisement below:

