Most UFC fighters can't stay retired for too long it seems, as another veteran athlete announced a comeback. Elsewhere, Bruce Buffer will not be keeping Jim Miller's earnest request.

Below are the most interesting tidbits from the world of MMA brought to you by Midnight Roundup.

Kevin Lee announces he's coming out of retirement

Kevin Lee wrote on X on Wednesday that he will be coming out of his short-lived retirement and is already working on cutting weight and getting into shape.

Lee announced his retirement in July 2023 after re-signing with the UFC and losing against Rinat Fakhretdinov via technical submission. It is unclear if he will return to the promotion or try out free agency again.

Bruce Buffer will not be saying Jim 'F***ing' Miller

The veteran fighter requested Bruce Buffer to introduce him as "Jim 'F***ing' Miller" at UFC 300, but the legendary announcer will not honor it. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Buffer said:

"I don’t like cursing in my job. I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim ‘Friggin’ Miller, maybe."

While fans criticized Buffer's stance, Jon Anik suggested:

"There is always the official weigh-in."

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson to box in Qatar

Veteran MMA fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson will make his boxing debut against Shannon Briggs in Qatar on June 1, 2024.

Jackson announced the fight on Wednesday, saying:

"Shannon, you’re gonna regret even calling me out all those years ago, and you’ve been posting just ungodly videos of me, tagging me in ungodly videos, and I just endured it. I got the contract. Thank, God. I’m gonna shut your mouth once and for all. Sign this sh*t."

The Clash of the Best Feet

Nina-Marie Daniele, known for her hilarious, quirky content on MMA, has suggested a fun idea for the UFC 300 main event which is yet to be announced. She posted pictures of her and Alexa Grasso's feet, asking fans to comment on who has got the best pair.

Kamaru Usman looks ripped in the latest training snaps

Kamaru Usman shared a series of bare-bodied snaps from a supposed training session in which he looks absolutely ripped.

Take a look at the photos below:

Fighter denied UFC Apex tickets for wife

Fighters and fans have long complained about the stretch of Fight Night events taking place at the Apex. Charles Johnson, who fights on coming Saturday's UFC Vegas 85 card, revealed that he is frustrated with the venue, especially with the promotion denying him tickets for his wife and child.

