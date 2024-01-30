The world of UFC is never one to have a quiet week. If there is no event on a weekend, combat sports fans find something hilarious to stay busy with, such as the possibility of Taylor Swift fighting in the promotion.

What if Taylor Swift fought in MMA?

Taylor Swift is quite certainly set for life even if she never sells another album or sings at a concert ever again. But what if she chose to fight inside the cage for fun? MMA fans toyed with the idea after MMA fan page @@DovySimuMMA made a fake news joke about her getting an immediate shot at the 125-pound title, currently held by Alexa Grasso.

One fan wrote, "She sleeps Ronda Rousey", while another joked that Amanda Nunes would come out of retirement to fight the global music sensation. A third fan suggested a fight with Paige VanZant and a fourth went as far as saying she should feature in the main event of UFC 300.

Renato Moicano obliterates UFC Apex

Renato Moicano pulled no punches in blasting the lackluster UFC Fight Night events that take place at the Apex arena. With very few audience members and none of the ambiance of a destination event, the cards can indeed be demoralizing to the fighters competing.

Moicano, who is set to fight against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85 on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Apex, told Nolan King of MMA Junkie:

"Nobody gives a s**t about Fight Nights so it doesn't matter if it's a co-main event, main event, or the prelims... Another thing is nobody likes the Apex, my brother. You can ask anybody in the world. The fans hate the Apex and the fighters, I'm pretty sure they don't like the Apex too."

Paulo Costa's toys with fans

Paulo Costa's strong social media game once again shone through as he made his fans spiral with just one word. 'Borrachinha' wrote "F*ck" on X on Monday, which sparked a frenzy as his followers assumed he was going to pull out of the fight against Robert Whittaker.

He let the rumors stew for a day before clarifying that he wasn't going to withdraw:

"First transgender title fight"

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, who are evidently comfortable with their sexuality and have no qualms with cross-dressing, fell prey to a joke on social media ahead of their UFC 300 clash over the BMF belt.

Main event announcement or oil "Dana White" up

Nina-Marie Daniele has given Dana White a challenge - to announce the UFC 300 main event this week or get "oiled up" like the fans keep commenting on his Instagram Live streams. However, fans need to do their part and make 10,000 comments on her latest post.

Shakur Stevenson done with boxing

Shakur Stevenson is seemingly fed up with the sport of boxing and has "officially" announced his retirement from the sport. However, he plans on being in the gym "forever", perfecting his craft and coaching the next generation of boxers, he stated.

