Fans are not quite happy with the way the UFC 300 card looks at the moment. Elsewhere, Andrew Tate made a bizarre prediction after John Cena showed up naked at the Oscars.

Here's your daily dose of MMA updates.

Fans criticize UFC 300 card slot hierarchy

It was recently confirmed that Bo Nickal will be competing on the main card of UFC 300 instead of the prelims, ahead of several former champions. MMA Junkie shared a post on the card hierarchy for the event, in which Nickal's fight with Cody Brundage was placed above Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

Moreover, he features above Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt which will all go down in the prelims.

Fans were not too happy with the situation.

One fan wrote, "Dana White Privilege", while another said, "An enormous middle finger to the former champs."

Andrew Tate reacts to John Cena going naked at Oscars 2024

John Cena raised some eyebrows by showing up on stage at the 2024 Academy Awards in a state of apparent undress. He was there to present the award for 'Best Costume Design', won by Holly Waddington for Poor Things. The skit was possibly a referential promotion for his new movie, Ricky Stanicky.

Many did not like Cena's stunt, including kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate. Re-sharing a previous tweet by him predicting the world falling into potential "slavery" in 6 years, Tate said:

"We know which side John Cena chose."

It must be noted that the WWE star was not entirely nude. He wore flesh-colored modesty garments frequently used by movies and TV shows to shoot scenes requiring actors to go without clothes.

Sean Strickland goes off on a transphobic and homophobic rant, again

Sean Strickland has often expressed controversial views surrounding the LGBTQ+ conversation. In a recent tweet, he took it a notch higher and stated that dating a transgender woman makes a man "gay", which is also "a form of retardation".

However, he "fully accepts" them, he added.

Dustin Poirier reveals what he said to Dana White after UFC 299

Dustin Poirier hit Dana White with a cheeky one-liner after his stellar knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier revealed the interaction with the UFC CEO:

"Hey, you want me to fight these young motherf***ers, huh? This is what happens."

He also shared the heart-to-heart he had with Saint Denis backstage.

"I told him to take care of himself, train smart. I said, if you want to do this, you would be right back where you just were. But take care of yourself.''

Aljamain Sterling retorts back at Sean O'Malley over KO banter

Reacting to Aljamain Sterling's criticism of his win, Sean O'Malley reminded him of the knockout loss 'Funk Master' suffered not that long ago at his hands.

In response, Sterling asked O'Malley to "be a man" and fight Merab Dvalishvili.

Midnight Faceoff!

