Fans question the omission of Michael Chandler from the UFC 303 teaser

The UFC released a 31-second teaser for Conor McGregor's return at UFC 303 on June 29. He is set to fight Michael Chandler in a welterweight contest.

However, the latter was left out from the clip featuring a silhouette of McGregor under a green spotlight symbolizing Ireland as Sinead O'Connor's 'The Foggy Dew' plays in the background.

Some fans questioned the decision on social media, while others attributed it to the star power of the Irishman.

Lennox Lewis shares wisdom with Jake Paul

Lennox Lewis recently spoke with The Schmo and offered some words of wisdom to Jake Paul ahead of the latter's fight against Mike Tyson.

Lewis, who fought Tyson in a high-stakes match in June 2022, suggested that Paul avoids getting hit by one of 'Iron's' punches. He said:

"Mike Tyson is two-dimensional. He's going to come at you, try to knock you out. You got to try and stay away from him - stay away from his power. I [saw] him working out the other day. He throws some good combinations. Make sure that [Jake Paul] is not in the way of those punches."

Sean O'Malley denies Merab Dvalishvili rumor

Merab Dvalishvili went on the UFC India Show and broke the news that he is fighting Sean O'Malley in The Sphere in September. However, Sean O'Malley says it is not a done deal yet.

'Sugar' posted a story on Instagram, stating:

"Merab at The Sphere is not targeted as far as I know. I've been pushing for that but UFC hasn't said anything."

Steve Erceg heartbroken over title fight defeat

A battle-bruised, "devastated" Steve Erceg spoke with Full Send MMA after losing the main event title fight to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301. He stated that he regrets not sealing the fifth round in his favor which could've given him a good chance of beating the champion:

"I'm obviously devastated. Despite the short-notice, [only having] three fights in the UFC, I came to win. I thought I could do it... He just out-scrambled me. I've got to get better, and I'll be back."

He added:

"I knew it was close in the third [round]. I knew I won the fourth, I knew if I could win the last round then I'll leave myself in position that I give myself a chance [to win]. I just blew it."

"I'm my own boss" - Mike Perry after Conor McGregor's BKFC announcement

Mike Perry wants fans to know that Conor McGregor is not his boss just because he's a co-owner of the BKFC now.

In a recent chat with Damon Martin, 'Platinum' clarified that he is also a part owner of the promotion. However, he gave the Irishman props for promoting the company well.

"No one markets quite like Conor... It [the ownership announcement] was a flashy little video I want it to be known that I am my own boss and I am also part owner of the BKFC, and I’m in here doing work."

