The UFC announced the main event for the upcoming Abu Dhabi event in August. Elsewhere, Sean O'Malley changed his mind about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Find out more exciting combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA's Midnight Roundup.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov set for UFC Abu Dhabi

The UFC has rebooked the bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov for the Abu Dhabi card.

Ranked at No. 2, Sandhagen is on his way to a title shot, having won his last three fights. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is one of the top rising prospects of the division with a reputation of being avoided by fellow ranked fighters. He's currently No. 9 on the 135-pound list.

Sean O'Malley hopes Conor McGregor gets knocked out by Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's rant about PEDs has cost him an ally in the UFC. He recently aimed shots at Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley for using ostarine.

O'Malley, who has always considered McGregor an idol, was saddened to be targeted by the Irishman, so much so that he changed his prediction for the UFC 303 outcome. He said on the Timbo Sugar Show:

"Yeah, f*** Conor!... I was more sad than mad. Now I can't wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him. I'm turning up. I'm changing up real quick. F*** Conor. Idols turned to rivals."

McGregor is set to fight Chandler on June 29 during the International Fight Week.

Jake Paul makes death prediction for Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul is "super respectful" of Mike Tyson, but still plans to "end him" in their upcoming fight. Paul told USA Today Sports:

"I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him. ... It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die."

Paul, 27, will fight Tyson, 57, on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be available to watch on Netflix.

The age gap between the two has been a constant source of controversy since the fight was announced. Nevertheless, it got sanctioned as a professional match instead of an exhibition.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight eyed for Jan. 2025

Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh has yet another boxing mega-fight on his mind. Less than a week after Canelo Alvarez's dominance over Jaime Munguia, he is being eyed for a Terence Crawford fight by His Excellency.

Fans were excited about the matchup in the comment section, with a few of them even comparing it with Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier.

Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 303 prediction

Former UFC star Dan Hardy spoke on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler on The MMA Hour and said that the latter's recklessness could be his undoing inside the cage.

McGregor took to X to react to the statement:

"There is levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level. This next run is for the Clan! #BeenReady"

