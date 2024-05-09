UFC fighters get bitter DMs from fans all the time, but it can get a little harsh to read such messages on one's birthday. Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia issued a warning after the latest blood reports update.

UFC middleweight wakes up to hateful DMs

Julian Marquez shared a screenshot on X of a bitter text message that he received on the morning of his 34th birthday on May 8. The DMs are initially friendly but quickly turn into expletives.

When a UFC fan asked how the sender of the messages got his number, the UFC middleweight speculated it was "a past person or an old relationship."

Ryan Garcia threatens defamation lawsuit

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported on May 8 that a second test of Ryan Garcia's A-sample of urine came positive for ostarine but negative for 19-Norandrosterone or any other third variant of PED.

The B-sample will be opened on May 22 witnessed by his attorney Darin Chavez, per ESPN. Chavez told the outlet:

"We are dealing only with a known supplement contaminant in the billionth of a gram range that provided Ryan Garcia with no performance-enhancing benefit whatsoever on fight night."

Garcia lashed out at the reports, calling Rafael a "fake a*s reporter" and threatening "DEFAMATION LAWSUITS" at all parties involved.

Garcia previously blamed an Ashwagandha root for the ostarine in his blood - a claim that the supplement brand vehemently denied.

Anthony Smith has NSFW plans for the Alex Pereira fight money

Anthony Smith accepted Alex Pereira's $50,000 grappling challenge and has a very peculiar plan for the earnings from the match.

On the latest episode of Believe You Me, 'Lionheart' told Michael Bisping about the NSFW product he wants to spend the money on:

"I will spend every penny on a ridiculous thing... like an 18-foot tall d*ldo I'd put in my backyard with his name on it... just something absolutely ridiculous."

Watch Anthony Smith's comments below from 2:43:

Conor McGregor reacts to Michael Chandler copying him

Conor McGregor recently reacted to a clip of Michael Chandler mirroring his sitting stance in a joint interview they did a while ago. The fan tweet claimed that Chandler has been paying attention to every detail of his next UFC opponent, to which McGregor reacted with a laughing emoji and a heart.

Ryan Garcia predicts date and venue for potential Errol Spence Jr. fight

Ryan Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. engaged in trash-talking on social media after the latter dismissed any possibility of a fight. Soon, Garcia took to X to predict that they would fight on Aug. 10 at the AT&T Stadium in front of a "SELL OUT CROWD."

