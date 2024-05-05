"I’ll choke the s**t out of him” - Anthony Smith gladly accepts Alex Pereira’s $50,000 BJJ challenge 

Anthony Smith has welcomed the opportunity to face Alex Pereira in a grappling match following the light heavyweight champion's recent offer.

Pereira has been criticized by several UFC pundits, including Smith, since entering the promotion for his perceived lack of well-rounded skills in mixed martial arts.

The Brazilian has traded verbal jabs with Smith in the past, and during a recent appearance on Connect Cast, 'Poatan' extended a $50,000 grappling challenge to 'Lionheart'. The light heavyweight champion stated that he would allow Smith to take his back, and give five minutes in order to finish him, with the winner receiving the prize money.

Following the American's first-round submission win over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 on May 4, he appeared in front of the media, where he discussed the challenge posed by 'Poatan'.

He said this:

"He would put up $50k, but I could start on his back? I could start on his back, hooks in, I got five minutes to finish him. He wants to put $50k up? I'll take his $50k. I'll take his money... If I start on his back, I'll choke the s**t out of him. 100%."

Watch Anthony Smith's interview below from 7:30:

Anthony Smith reflects on his victory over Vitor Petrino

Anthony Smith entered fight week for UFC 301 in Brazil with a point to prove, hoping to showcase why he still belonged in the top echelon of the light heavyweight division.

The savvy UFC veteran was matched against a divisional newcomer, and touted prospect, 26-year-old Vitor Petrino. The Brazilian made his UFC debut in 2023, and prior to his clash with Smith, held a 4-0 record inside the promotion.

Petrino was a massive -550 favorite prior to their fight, but 'Lionheart' showed exactly why he still deserved a spot among the division's elite by submitting his opponent in Round 1 via guillotine.

He reflected on his win whilst speaking to ESPN MMA, where he said this:

"I just proved myself right, I told you guys, there's levels to this. He made about nine bad decisions in that short amount of time. You force people to make a decision and then I already have an answer for whatever he makes. He's a tough kid, he's inexperienced. He has all the physical tools, he'll be alright."

Watch Anthony Smith's interview below from 0:28: