Paddy Pimblett is a father!

Paddy Pimblett married his longtime girlfriend Laura Gregory in May 2023. In November, the couple announced that they were expecting.

In a recent social media post, Pimblett revealed the faces of their newborn twin daughters, whom they have named Betsy and Margot. The pair was born on April 17, 2024.

Ian Garry leaks DM sent to Colby Covington

Ian Garry recently claimed that he has agreed to a fight against Colby Covington and has a date for the bout. All that remained was for 'Chaos' to sign the contract.

Today, he took to X to share a screenshot of a DM sent to Covington which was unanswered at the time. Garry wrote to Covington:

"Stop being a p*ssy your foot is fine agree to the fight. You can't talk all that sh*t and not back it up COWARD."

UFC 303 undercard announced

The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler card is gradually taking shape.

It was announced on Wednesday that a light heavyweight clash between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. will serve as the co-main event. Other fights on the card are Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, and Rey Tsuruya's promotional debut against Carlos Hernandez.

Tim Means wants bonuses to stay $300,000

Dana White agreed to pay $300,000 bonuses for UFC 300 after fighters and fans came together to campaign for it. It was supposedly a one-off reward dished out for the special occasion, but Tim Means wants the trend to continue.

Means, who is set to fight Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 91, said at the media scrum:

"I hope you all keep the same energy and show up with $300,000 bonuses. Don't mess around. Let's talk about it... You can't go back, you know?"

Alex Pereira rematch bigger than winning the belt for Jamahal Hill

While Jamahal Hill is fighting Khalil Rountree Jr. on the UFC 303 card, his eyes are set on the rematch with Alex Pereira. It is less about reclaiming the gold and more about beating the Brazilian for the former champion at this point.

'Sweet Dreams' believes he was doing the right things in the fight before he got caught by Pereira, and he would like to prove that he can finish the job.

Speaking with The Schmo on the latter's channel, Hill said:

"Honestly for me, now it's not even about the gold strap, it's about getting back to that fight. I wanna fight with Alex again, just because of the narrative surrounding it."

