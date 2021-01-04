Mike Perry finds himself in a pool of blood after suffering an ugly laceration

Mike Perry posted a video on his Instagram story in which the 29-year-old can be seen lying prone while bleeding heavily from his left ankle or leg.

Perry turned his camera around to reveal a shattered glass door, insinuating that he probably tried kicking the glass.

You can watch the video below; viewer discretion is advised.

Full video. This is really disturbing pic.twitter.com/JexmgI4S1t — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 4, 2021

The UFC welterweight posted a few other videos before revealing his nasty wound. It appears that Perry was on a yacht with his pregnant girlfriend before he encountered the accident.

Shortly after, Perry took to his Twitter account to partially address the above-mentioned occurrence.

No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2021

Last year in July, Perry landed himself in trouble after he attacked a man in a bar following an argument. The UFC also put out a statement which said that the welterweight won't be allowed to fight unless he seeks professional treatment.

Mike Perry wants no attention from the fans

Mike Perry recently went on a tweeting spree stating that he doesn't want any interaction with fans in public unless they are offering him some money.

Perry seemed disgruntled with how the fans reacted to his assertion which forced 'Platinum' to lash out at them.

I’m not free, I don’t have time, I don’t wanna talk , don’t care what you have to say, Im not taking a picture, don’t ask how I’m doing , please leave me alone unless you want to give me money then just give it to me and then you can ask your question. ✌️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

The 29-year-old also noted that the ones who were being critical of him won't say anything to his face, "man to man".

Perry has certainly started the year on a bad note after his forgettable season in 2020. Although Platinum scored an impressive victory against Mickey Gall, his campaign was shrouded with controversies, both personally and professionally.

While appearing at the weigh-ins ahead of his fight against veteran Tim Means at UFC 255, the Michigan native missed weight by 4.5 pounds. Perry was lambasted for his amateur behavior after he was seen eating burgers ten days prior to his clash opposite Means. Platinum also forfeited 30 percent of his fight purse, which was awarded to Means.

Platinum Perry misses weight by over four pounds for #UFC255 and drops the dab.#OpenMat pic.twitter.com/9ICOMki5lx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

It seems as though Perry has once again become the center of attention for all the wrong reasons, and the 29-year-old would certainly be hoping to brush aside the controversies and focus on getting back into the win column at UFC.