"BMF title alone makes it worth it" - MMA Fans discuss if trading Ben Askren for Demetrious Johnson a good call by the UFC

Fans on Twitter debated whether trading Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren was a good move for the UFC.
Johnson recently claimed the ONE Championship flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes, proving he's still one of the greatest 125-pound fighters in the world. Meanwhile, Askren retired in 2019 after back-to-back losses against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia.
With that in mind, MMA fans on social media discussed whether the UFC was shortchanged in the deal. A group of fans believes that while the UFC undoubtedly received the inferior athlete in the deal, Askren still had valuable contributions to the company. Through his knockout loss in 2019, Askren helped Jorge Masvidal become a legitimate superstar. These fans are of the opinion that Masvidal's rise alone makes the 'Mighty Mouse' trade worthwhile for the UFC.
Some also pointed out that Johnson's departure turned the flyweight division competitive. Meanwhile, others simply argued that losing one of the greatest fighters for someone who has been retired for years was a bad move.
Demetrious Johnson names only UFC fighter who could break his record
Demetrious Johnson has named the only UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his record for most title defenses.
Between 2012 and 2017, 'Mighty Mouse' ruled the UFC flyweight division with an iron fist, amassing 11 consecutive title wins. His record now looks untouchable, especially after Kamaru Usman, who is considered one of the most dominant champions in the company, lost to Leon Edwards earlier this month.
As far as Johnson is concerned, however, one UFC champion has the chance to surpass his record. 'Mighty Mouse' believes that that fighter is women's flyweight titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko.
During an interview with MMA Junkie, the living legend said:
“I think Valentina Shevchenko will break it, just because she’s leaps and bounds ahead of her competition. I also think the pool in women’s mixed martial arts isn’t as vast. It’s not that deep. She’s just lightyears above people.”
Watch Demetrious Johnson's interview below:
Shevchenko is currently on a nine-fight winning streak. However, her streak was jeopardized during her most recent title defense against Taila Santos, a fight many believe she should've lost.