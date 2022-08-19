MMA News Roundup: Female fighter calls UFC a "temporary dream," Israel Adesanya bets 7K+ on former champ, Jon Jones ridiculed for teasing heavyweight debut again

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a female bantamweight getting real on Twitter about fighter pay, Israel Adesanya revealing he bet money for UFC 278, and more.

#3. "I had to get a job to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy" - Julia Avila

Julia Avila

For the Conor McGregors and Israel Adesanyas of the MMA world, fighter pay might not pose as much of an issue. However, for most people who exist in their shadows, things are not too comfortable.

Women's bantamweight contender Julia Avila took to Twitter today to give fans a glimpse into the life of a professional fighter.

She revealed how having 9 canceled fights and an injury in the same year forced her to get a job to make ends meet and take help from insurance to cover the costs of her pregnancy. She called the UFC a "dog and pony show," emphasizing how replaceable most fighters are on the roster.

Julia Avila @RagingPandaMMA Fighter pay is great when you have a fight; I had 9 cancelled fights one year and since my injury 2021, I had to get a job to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy. I love being a part of the UFC, it’s a dream come true. But it is a temporary dream. Fighter pay is great when you have a fight; I had 9 cancelled fights one year and since my injury 2021, I had to get a job to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy. I love being a part of the UFC, it’s a dream come true. But it is a temporary dream.

Julia Avila @RagingPandaMMA Often times you have to choose between having a career, being in a relationship, being a mother, OR follow your dreams to being in the best fight circuit ever. Even then, sometimes you just don’t feel appreciated (as a woman) because you don’t show skin or talk trash Often times you have to choose between having a career, being in a relationship, being a mother, OR follow your dreams to being in the best fight circuit ever. Even then, sometimes you just don’t feel appreciated (as a woman) because you don’t show skin or talk trash

Julia Avila @RagingPandaMMA I love being in the UFC. I love fighting for the fans and putting on a show, but it’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster and fans will be none the wiser. That’s the hardest pill to swallow. I love being in the UFC. I love fighting for the fans and putting on a show, but it’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster and fans will be none the wiser. That’s the hardest pill to swallow.

Under the tweets where Avila bared her soul, fans were once again divided in their opinion on fighter pay.

#2. Israel Adesanya bets big money on Jose Aldo for UFC 278

Israel Adesanya bets money on Jose Aldo

Israel Adesanya is a betting man and wagers money on fighters in almost every pay-per-view event. Ahead of this weekend's UFC 278, 'The Last Stylebender' seems to have put his money on Jose Aldo. He shared a screenshot of his bet on 'Stake' which showed that he had wagered $7,978.81 worth of Bitcoin on Aldo for an estimated payout of $16,516.14.

The Brazilian MMA legend will face Merab Dvalishvili on the main card and is eyeing a shot at the bantamweight title next if he wins the bout.

#1. Jon Jones has a date in mind for heavyweight debut

Jon Jones ready for heavyweight debut

Jon Jones finally seems to have a date in mind for his heavyweight debut.

'Bones' mentioned UFC 282 in a short tweet yesterday, followed by another saying he wants to make his heavyweight debut look like his first light heavyweight title fight.

BONY @JonnyBones 🏾 UFC 282 UFC 282 🙏🏾

BONY @JonnyBones I used the wrong emoji 🤞🏾 I used the wrong emoji 🤞🏾

BONY @JonnyBones My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination

Earlier, Dana White confirmed that Jones was indeed ready to make his return to the octagon and was waiting for an opponent to be booked against. Given the current situation in the heavyweight division, it is most likely going to be Stipe Miocic or the champion Francis Ngannou.

Given it has been well over two years since Jones last competed inside the octagon, fans have understandably grown a bit frustrated with his constant empty promises. They let him know how they feel with their reaction tweets.

