"The only thing you’ve dominated in the last 3 years is your ex" - Fans rip into Jon Jones as he talks about heavyweight debut on Twitter yet again

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Jon Jones' return to the octagon ever since his last fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The light heavyweight champion has since vacated his belt and has been training for his heavyweight debut.

After nearly two years of inaction and preparation to move up a division, Jones recently took to Twitter to share that he may be making his heavyweight debut at UFC 282.

In a series of tweets, 'Bones' mentioned "UFC 282" in a short tweet before following it up with a longer tweet outlining his goals.

He wrote:

"My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination"

Check out the tweets below:

A portion of the fans did not take well to Jones' announcement. One fan, @fodayceesayMUFC, expressed his disinterest by posting a meme:

Another fan, @CoCoMamba1996, called him out for delaying his return:

One fan, @BaldVolkanovski, also felt it was necessary to dig up the Hall of Famer's disqualification loss against Matt Hamill from 2009:

However, one fan crossed all personal boundaries by bringing up Jones' torrid history with alcohol and his recent split with longtime fiancee, Jessie Moses:

However, not all the responses were negative. Some fans tweeted out their joy at his potential return, while speculating about Jones' first opponent at heavyweight.

And yet there were some who wrote him off despite his absolute dominance in the octagon throughout his career.

Jon Jones' ex Jessie Moses left him after Las Vegas arrest

Jon Jones was in 'Sin City' for his auspicious induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his iconic fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. The post-induction celebrations did not quite go to plan though.

Check out his induction speech:

Jones thanked a multitude of people for being by his side during his induction speech. Moreover, the former light heavyweight champion showered his fiancee with praise for her constant support and companionship:

"I'd like to thank my beautiful fiancee, Jessie Moses. She is the mother of my children, she is my future wife, she is my nutritionist, my security guard. I mean she does it all! Without that woman, who knows where I'd be."

However, hours after singing his fiancee's praises, Jones' daughter called the police on him in their Ceasers Palace hotel room after an incident between her parents. Jones was arrested on charges of domestic battery and misdemeanor.

The former champion blamed his alcohol addiction for his arrest and vowed to leave it behind. He later revealed that his fiancee had left him through a tweet which has now been deleted.

Needless to say, Jon Jones will hope to leave his personal struggles behind when he steps into the octagon for the first time in three years.

