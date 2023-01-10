Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a headlining fighter pulling out of UFC Vegas 67, Andrew Tate's online personality, and more.

#3. Kelvin Gastelum pulls out of UFC Vegas 67, Sean Strickland steps in

Kelvin Gastelum out of UFC Vegas 67

Kelvin Gastelum is out of the first UFC event of 2023 and will be replaced by Sean Strickland against Nassourdine Imavov.

Gastelum had to withdraw from the main event this Saturday due to a mouth injury. He apologized to fans and his opponent for the unfortunate turn of events.

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum

I worked my ass off & battled through a lot of adversary and was ready to put on a hell of a show this weekend.

I apologize to Imavov, his camp as well as

#OnAmission4Gold I’m extremely disappointed to say the least. This not how I wanted to start 2023.I worked my ass off & battled through a lot of adversary and was ready to put on a hell of a show this weekend.I apologize to Imavov, his camp as well as @ufc and all the fans. I’m extremely disappointed to say the least. This not how I wanted to start 2023. I worked my ass off & battled through a lot of adversary and was ready to put on a hell of a show this weekend.I apologize to Imavov, his camp as well as @ufc and all the fans. #OnAmission4Gold

He later posted a gnarly video of medical professionals stitching his tooth back into his gum.

Watch the video below [GRAPHIC WARNING]:

Henry Cejudo posted a video on his YouTube, during which he received a phone call from Gastelum moments after the middleweight's surgery. Gastelum told 'Triple C' excitedly that the doctors had prescribed him Vicodin and he would be "high as a motherf***er."

Gastelum did not reveal further information on the nature of his injury. However, Conor McGregor believes that the veteran middleweight is also suffering from a staph infection and advised him to clean his mats.

Gastelum did have a red mark on his left cheek resembling a staph infection in a recent photo taken after the injury.

#2. Ex-UFC fighter Phil Baroni's alleged victim had 37 injuries on her

Phil Baroni at ONE Fighting Championship

Phil Baroni was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting and murdering his girlfriend. He has now been charged with aggravated femicide by a state judge in Mexico.

After calling the police himself on New Year's Day, the former UFC, Pride, Bellator, ONE Championship, and Strikeforce fighter was subsequently arrested as the primary suspect in the murder of his partner.

In a statement issued to ESPN, the general prosecutor of the State of Nayarit Office revealed that Baroni's girlfriend suffered at least 37 injuries before succumbing to death. The judge allowed a six-month period to complete investigations. During that time, Baroni will remain in jail.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi UPDATE After Phil Baroni's hearing today Nayarit's General Prosecutors office representative tells me:



Examinations show at least 37 injuries on the victims body. Judge called for period of up-to six months finish the investigations and start the trial for aggravated femicide. UPDATE After Phil Baroni's hearing today Nayarit's General Prosecutors office representative tells me:Examinations show at least 37 injuries on the victims body. Judge called for period of up-to six months finish the investigations and start the trial for aggravated femicide.

If found guilty, Baroni could face a sentence of 30 to 50 years in prison as per the penal code of Nayarit.

#1. Andrew Tate is nothing like his online persona in real life, says lawyer

Andrew Tate getting arrested in Romania [Via @Dexerto on Twitter]

Andrew Tate's criminal case should not be judged on the basis of his social media personality, his lawyer Eugen Vidineac recently told Gandul, a Romanian newspaper.

He claimed that Tate's online persona is nothing like "what the man is like in real life," and it should not be used in court "as evidence in a criminal trial."

"We live in a reality of 2023 in which various people promote themselves, as characters, on social media, promoting an image, a product, an idea."

Vidineac also claimed that there's not a shred of evidence, other than the victims' statements, to support the accusations of rape and human trafficking.

Ever since the arrest of the two brothers in December, Romanian authorities have identified six victims who were allegedly subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" by Tristan and Andrew Tate.

Poll : 0 votes