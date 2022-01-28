"Never lost a charge" - MMA Twitter erupts in joy after Chael Sonnen is cleared of wrongdoings in battery case

Chael Sonnen has been cleared of any wrongdoing after the five misdemeanor battery charges filed against him were dismissed by a court in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The development was first reported by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, who tweeted that Sonnen had all charges related to the incident "dismissed without prejudice."

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi The misdemeanor battery case against Chael Sonnen was dismissed without prejudice today in Las Vegas Justice Court, per online records. Sonnen was issued five citations last month stemming from a hotel incident in which he was accused of battery against five people. The misdemeanor battery case against Chael Sonnen was dismissed without prejudice today in Las Vegas Justice Court, per online records. Sonnen was issued five citations last month stemming from a hotel incident in which he was accused of battery against five people.

One of the most beloved figures in MMA, 'The Bad Guy' has received an outpouring of support from fans. Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to Sonnen's name being cleared in court:

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani appeared pleased with the news. The popular host of The MMA Hour said Sonnen's victory in court makes him "still undefeated" and "still undisputed" – claims that the former UFC fighter often makes as part of his gimmick.

Helwani's sentiments were echoed by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @colesmithtweets. He also wrote that Sonnen "never lost a charge."

Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat were seemingly in good spirits after learning about the development. The show's official Twitter account tweeted that "even the courts can’t beat" the former UFC middleweight superstar.

Finally, a couple of Sonnen fans were inspired to write some poetry for 'The Bad Guy'. Twitter users @TwistedSteel123 and @mma_nim got creative with their message for the former two-division title challenger.

ZT @TwistedSteel123 @MMAFighting

One more for the highlight reel,

And one more for the BAD GUY

@ChaelSonnen @DamonMartin One more in the win column,One more for the highlight reel,And one more for the BAD GUY @MMAFighting @DamonMartin One more in the win column, One more for the highlight reel,And one more for the BAD GUY @ChaelSonnen 🐐

Nim-MMA @mma_nim twitter.com/mmafighting/st… MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2022/1/27/2290… Chael Sonnen has all charges dismissed in misdemeanor battery case in Las Vegas ( @DamonMartin Chael Sonnen has all charges dismissed in misdemeanor battery case in Las Vegas (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2022/1/27/2290… https://t.co/breaFkMCSk He lifts barbell plates, he eats t bone steaks, West Oregons biggest arms, his t shirt size is extra large, he leaves Vegas with no charge @ChaelSonnen He lifts barbell plates, he eats t bone steaks, West Oregons biggest arms, his t shirt size is extra large, he leaves Vegas with no charge @ChaelSonnen twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

For context, Sonnen was allegedly involved in a brawl with several people at the Luxor Hotel on December 18. 'The American Gangster' was never arrested but had to be escorted out of the premises in handcuffs. Sonnen was then hit with five separate battery citations for his involvement.

Chael Sonnen joins Eagle FC's broadcast team

Chael Sonnen will go back to doing what he does best – talking about MMA fights in his own unique way. This time, though, Sonnen will try his hand at live commentary as he has reportedly joined Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC as a broadcaster.

Earlier, it was announced that former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, former Invicta featherweight champ Felicia Spencer and Cyrus Fees will make up Eagle FC's commentary team. Needless to say, Sonnen's addition to the squad is a welcome change.

Eagle FC will make its debut on American soil on January 28. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tyrone Spong and Sergey Kharitonov.

Edited by C. Naik