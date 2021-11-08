"I really loved Khabib" - Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh reveals why he is a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's heroics inside the octagon have earned him a number of fans. Considering what Nico Ali Walsh recently had to say, it seems like he is one of them. Muhammad Ali's grandson revealed that he's a fan of Khabib because 'The Eagle' drew inspiration from Ali.

During an appearance on True Geordie's podcast, Walsh opened up about his association with various formats of combat sports. Although he declared that he remains occupied with boxing, he admitted he does occasionally indulge in MMA.

During his interaction with the UK YouTube star, 'The Ghost' revealed that he "loved" Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comments about Ali. He added that everything the Dagestani achieved inside the octagon was "truly amazing."

"I'm mainly boxing, but definitely if there's a big fight going on, I have a tonne of friends that are in the UFC, friends that are MMA fighters. I really loved Khabib. If someone says something nice about my grandfather, I automatically like them. I don't have to see anything else. But yeah, he was truly amazing."

Catch True Geordie's interview with Nico Ali Walsh below:

Nico Ali Walsh would have set up a meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Muhammad Ali

Nico Ali Walsh, in the same interview, admitted that he would have loved to have set up a meeting between the former UFC lightweight champion and his grandfather had he known the nature of Khabib's feelings towards Ali.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has previously stated that he draws inspiration from the likes of Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali. While in conversation with the heavyweight legend on the Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast, Khabib revealed that he was inspired by three athletes.

"Three athletes who inspired me like crazy - it was Brazilian Ronaldo, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali. I met two of them, but, I [didn't] have a chance to meet Muhammad Ali... I hope, like, next life [I get to meet him]."

Catch Khabib's appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast below:

