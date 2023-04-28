Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Nate Diaz's recent legal troubles, Israel Adesanya's comments, and more.

#3. Nate Diaz has been released on bond with permission to travel

Nate Diaz surrendered himself to the authorities on Thursday morning after an arrest warrant for him was released. It all stemmed from a street brawl where Diaz was seen choking out Logan Paul-lookalike Rodney Petersen, who is a TikToker.

The charges were of second-degree battery, which is considered a felony in the state of Louisiana. If convicted, one may have to bear a fine of up to $2,000 or serve a sentence of up to 8 years.

In a statement given by Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield to MMA Fighting, the Stockton native was released on bond with no travel restrictions.

"Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today."

This also means that unless things deteriorate for Diaz, he should be able to travel to Dallas, Texas for his August 5 clash with Jake Paul.

#2. Joe Schilling will not be charged for a bar fight

MMA fighter Joe Schilling will get to walk away scot-free from a lawsuit over a 2021 bar altercation at the now-closed Andy's Lounge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Schilling assaulted one Justin Balboa, who was reportedly a local busboy after the latter said something to the fighter while allegedly intoxicated.

Schilling knocked Balboa out cold and walked away.

"The court further finds that Schilling used only such force necessary to neutralize the threat, and is therefore entitled to immunity."



Full story: A court ruled that fighter Joe Schilling acted in self-defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground law."The court further finds that Schilling used only such force necessary to neutralize the threat, and is therefore entitled to immunity."Full story: bit.ly/428Er3V A court ruled that fighter Joe Schilling acted in self-defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground law."The court further finds that Schilling used only such force necessary to neutralize the threat, and is therefore entitled to immunity."Full story: bit.ly/428Er3V https://t.co/rt7D6GvqSl

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Fabienne E. Fahnestock has ruled that Schilling acted in self-defense and granted the ex-Bellator athlete immunity.

Here is the statement Schilling gave to MMA Fighting, later shared by Luke Thomas:

READ:



Statement from Schilling to MMA Fighting: Joe Schilling was granted civil immunity from a lawsuit stemming a man he KO’ed, Justin Balboa, in a Florida restaurant.READ: mmafighting.com/2023/4/27/2370… Statement from Schilling to MMA Fighting: Joe Schilling was granted civil immunity from a lawsuit stemming a man he KO’ed, Justin Balboa, in a Florida restaurant.READ: mmafighting.com/2023/4/27/2370…Statement from Schilling to MMA Fighting: https://t.co/olaLxKkoTL

According to the ruling, Schilling's actions were justified under Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' law as Balboa apparently posed a threat of 'great bodily harm' to him.

#1. MMA fans accuse Israel Adesanya of racism

Israel Adesanya did not take kindly to Dricus Du Plessis' claim that he was 'more African' than the 'Three Kings' of the UFC - Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, and Adesanya himself.

Adesanya recently referred to Du Plessis as a 'cracker' on his YouTube channel, which is considered a derogatory term towards white-skinned people in the social media glossary.

MMA Mania @mmamania Israel Adesanya unleashes some more on Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya unleashes some more on Dricus Du Plessis https://t.co/VjdGcFmM8P

MMA fans took offense to 'The Last Stylebender' using a racial slur at Du Plessis and expressed their discontent online.

Weasle @ThaWeasle Why is Adesanya going full blown racist against Dricus?



I didn't think Izzy was like that. Why is Adesanya going full blown racist against Dricus?I didn't think Izzy was like that.

Here's another.

Zero Cool @DXTR_AB @ThaWeasle Pettiness is top tier. I dont think we have ever seen a champ like this…. @ThaWeasle Pettiness is top tier. I dont think we have ever seen a champ like this….

