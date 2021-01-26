Nate Diaz takes shots at Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib in provocative tweet

Nate Diaz sent a cryptic message seemingly directed at UFC lightweight contenders Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nate Diaz recently showed interest in returning to the 155 lb weight class.

Currently competing in the UFC welterweight division, Nate Diaz fought for the lightweight championship back in 2012, where Benson Henderson defeated him. Nate Diaz has also fought McGregor twice - a victory for each side.

Nate Diaz produced a confusing message apparently directed at the three lightweight fighters on his Twitter account. Khabib is the current division's champion but has retired last year. Poirier and McGregor just competed at UFC 257, in which the American was declared the winner.

This is Nate Diaz's tweet:

"U and Dp just got choked on ur face the other day by a guy that ran off and didn't want none especially wit me, how u gonna fight for a title? I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life .. lol lightweight division."

While it is not clear that Nate Diaz is referring to the names mentioned above, his return to lightweight has caused some speculation if it would be for a title fight. If so, it would make sense that he is aiming at the division's top contenders.

Conor McGregor wants to fight Nate Diaz for the UFC lightweight championship

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

Conor McGregor said that he would like to complete his fight trilogy with Nate Diaz for the UFC lightweight championship. The two fought twice in the past, with a victory awarded to each side.

"I'd love to compete against Diaz. We will compete again. If it happens at lightweight for a title, that would be something special, also. I think if he's going to come down to 155, he should come down for me, to be honest with you. Nate shows up, steps up, and fights. It's not necessary. I feel to have him fight at 155 against another contender. I feel maybe it should be Nate and me. If he's going to do 155, we could possibly do that for the belt," said McGregor.

While McGregor's title chances have reduced significantly following his shocking defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, it is still very likely that he could be matched up against Nate Diaz for the third time in their career.