Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, Conor McGregor's latest antics, and more.

#3. Nate Diaz puts Jake Paul in an MMA hold

Nate Diaz got visibly outstruck by Jake Paul in their much-hyped boxing match on Saturday, August 5. However, as goes the popular MMA joke, the Stockton slugger is only ever defeated by the bell, not an opponent.

The former UFC fighter showed incredible resilience on his boxing debut, and hilariously, some of his grappling skills as well. In the final round of their fight, Diaz was seen attempting a standing guillotine choke on Paul.

The move, although a common occurrence in MMA, is obviously illegal inside a boxing ring. However, that certainly didn't stop Nate Diaz from trying.

Watch the video below:

IFL TV @IFLTV



#PaulDiaz | #NateDiaz

pic.twitter.com/cHd6rZQBpz Nate Diaz going for a guillotine in the final seconds of his fight with Jake Paul 🤣

Paul won the bout via unanimous decision, with the judges turning in scores of 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91.

#2. Conor McGregor tweets at rap sensation Saweetie

Singer and online sensation Saweetie, real name Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, is a rising rap star who made her name with her debut single 'Icy Grl'.

Saweetie attended Saturday's Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event and announced her association with the sponsors, Fansly. In the picture below, she is spotted with the ring girls for the night, content creator Kati3kat and popular Twitch streamer Amouranth.

Fansly @fansly



we’re honored to announce that award-winning rapper and viral icy grl @Saweetie is now on fansly!!



“tap in” at pic.twitter.com/6HEm1fXT6H the air feels icy at the #pauldiaz event…we’re honored to announce that award-winning rapper and viral icy grl @Saweetie is now on fansly!!“tap in” at fansly.com/saweetie for behind-the-scenes pics and vids, exclusive visuals, unreleased content, and much more

During the main event fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to make his frustration with the bout known. While at it, the MMA icon also tried to get Saweetie's attention with a cheeky message:

"F*ck this, sweetie what’s up"

The tweet has since been deleted, like most of McGregor's tweets.

#1. Fans slam Jutta Leerdam for dating Jake Paul

Fans of Jutta Leerdam simply cannot wrap their heads around her decision of dating Jake Paul.

The couple announced their relationship a few months ago and since then have been going steady. She has been by his side during his camp for the fight with Nate Diaz as well.

On a recent post where she shared a picture with 'The Problem Child', fans chastised her for the choice.

One fan wondered why being an Olympian she would date a YouTuber, while another straight up called Paul a "demon" compared to her "angel." A different fan said that Paul doesn't deserve to be with her.

Read all the comments here.

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now