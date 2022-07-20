Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul is more likely to happen than Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul, according to Michael Bisping

Jake Paul continues to call out Conor McGregor, but that's not a fight that's likely to come together, according to Michael Bisping. However, 'The Count' can definitely see Paul fighting Nate Diaz in the near future.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping gave his perspective on the combat sports landscape and the probability of Paul's various boxing superfights coming together. He said:

"Conor McGregor, I'd say he's probably the most famous fighter on the goddamn planet. Certainly one of the wealthiest, that's a goddamn fact. He does not need Paul. However, I understand Jake is going to do his thing, he's going to call McGregor out, he's going to try and get headlines. They're going back and forth, they're talking s***. But whatever. I don't think we'll ever see Paul vs. McGregor. Maybe we will. We might see Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz because if Nate fights Conor then Nate's out the door and he'll go and fight Jake Paul."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Paul's future fights below:

Paul has been angling for a fight against Conor McGregor since he started boxing professionally in 2020. During a recent interview, 'The Problem Child' suggested a fight between the two was inevitable, as it was an easy $100 million payday for both men. Conor McGregor shot the idea down on Twitter soon after.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz recently tweeted a video of Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley along with another demand to leave the UFC as he has 'bigger s*** to do.'

Diaz is clearly angling to fight Paul once he's free from his UFC contract, but when will that be? There have been reports his current UFC deal expires in mid-October, so a fight between Diaz and Paul could come to fruition sooner rather than later.

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

Jake Paul jokes about breaking his back carrying all his pay-per-view events

Jake Paul fights again on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, but there hasn't been too much hype for 'The Problem Child's' latest bout. That's because it's another late replacement opponent without a lot of hype behind them. Tommy Fury is out (again), and Hasan Rahman Jr. is in.

While most of Paul's opponents usually have some existing celebrity or MMA fame, Rahman Jr. isn't a social media phenomenon. He was chosen so Paul can finally say he's fought a legitimate professional boxer. Rahman Jr. is 12-1 with 6 KOs.

Paul made a joke about the lack of star power, releasing a video from a hospital bed. He said:

"So guys I'm in the hospital, I had an accident. I'm still gonna be able to fight on August 6th, so get your tickets at msg.com before they sell out. But I broke my back carrying the promotion for this event. I broke my back carrying the last five fight promotions. My opponents never sell s***! These motherf***ers never sell s***! They couldn't sell a pen to a writer."

