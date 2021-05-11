Watch: Gunnar Nelson holds his own in a grappling session with Thor Bjornsson AKA 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones

UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson recently took part in a grappling session with none other than Thor Bjornsson.

The Game of Thrones star, who played the role of “The Mountain”, has actually done something similar to this when he took part in some light sparring with none other than Nelson’s friend and teammate Conor McGregor. The video, which will be attached below, has garnered more than 62 million views on YouTube.

Nelson attempts to conquer The Mountain

Nelson, on the other hand, is an Iceland native like Thor - and it seems as if the two had a pretty good time mixing it up on the mat.

“When @thorbjornsson reached out to me and asked if I was willing to grapple with him just for fun, I thought to myself that this was maybe not the smartest idea for either of us. Still I was curious as a martial artist to see how my skills work against someone as big and heavy, not to forget that this is one of the strongest men who ever walked this earth. I have been grappling a lot for over 15 years with all kinds of people, body types, skill levels and so on, but this was a brand new experience for me.”

Bjornsson was crowned World’s Strongest Man back in 2018 and has heavily teased the idea of a boxing fight against long-time strongman rival Eddie Hall.

On the flip side you’ve got Gunnar Nelson, who hasn’t actually competed inside the UFC octagon since back in September 2019 when he lost to Gilbert Burns.

Many wonder if and when he’s going to climb inside the cage again but regardless of whether he does or he doesn’t, he still has a whole lot left to offer the sport of mixed martial arts.

He’s a charismatic figure, he’s got a unique style, and there are still plenty of guys at 170-pounds who he could be competitive against.

Still, as bizarre as this video may be, it does confirm one thing - Thor is an absolute monster of a human being and is one of the strongest men we’ve ever seen.