In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's recent tie-up with Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Tate goes at Greta Thunberg again, and more.

#3. UFC Vegas 72 has a new main event

A lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano was supposed to serve as the main event for UFC Vegas 72 on April 29. However, Moicano had to pull out due to an injury, leaving Tsarukyan without an opponent.

Instead of finding a new opponent, the UFC matchmakers decided to give the event a new headliner.

A bantamweight matchup between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will now serve as the main event on April 29.

The fight was originally set to be the co-main event for the UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes card on April 22.

#2. Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds' soccer team

Conor McGregor is teaming up with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds for a philanthropic cause. The UFC star's Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey is going to be sold from a mobile truck at a National League soccer match of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh professional team co-owned by Reynolds.

All proceeds from the sales will go to a charity working with autistic people named 'Your Space'.

'The Notorious' is well known for his charitable activities, including regular donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity dedicated to serving the families of first responders.

#1. Andrew Tate fears no one - not even a 20-year-old climate activist

Not that long ago, Andrew Tate stirred an unexpected beef with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg by flaunting his car collection and how much carbon emission they cause. It had a domino effect which eventually ended in Andrew and his brother Tristan getting arrested in Romania.

Many claimed that the video Tate uploaded in retaliation to Thunberg's "small d*ck" comment got him arrested as the authorities could read the address from the pizza boxes. Romanian police debunked the claims, but the theory stuck in social media discussions.

Days after being released from prison, Tate uploaded a similar video with pizza boxes on screen and sent a message to Thunberg without naming her.

Andrew Tate @Andrevv_Tate Do it. I don’t live in fear. Do it. I don’t live in fear. https://t.co/PPG3WBR3yf

The video seems to be a response to the notion that Thunberg got him arrested with the help of his original video.

Tate is possibly trying to say that he is not afraid of Thunberg repeating the action. However, his act, although commended by his fans, kind of falls flat considering the fact that he is under judicial control and the authorities are likely to be fully aware of his whereabouts anyway.

