"10-8...Flawless victory" - Dillon Danis stumbling for words while face-to-face with Logan Paul has UFC middleweight in splits

Logan Paul recently had Dillon Danis floundering for words when they met face-to-face.

'The Maverick' is set to face the Bellator welterweight in a boxing match on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. The bout will mark Danis' boxing debut and his first combat sports outing since June 2019.

In the buildup to the event, 'El Jefe' has employed unconventional means to promote the fight. Instead of focusing on Paul for his pre-fight mental warfare, he has been targeting Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. Over the past few weeks, Danis has viciously attacked Agdal's reputation by posting her old and private pictures all over his Twitter handle without her consent.

While Dillon Danis always seemed confident and sure of himself while attacking the Danish model on Twitter, the jiu-jitsu savant couldn't keep that same energy around Logan Paul in person.

'El Jefe' hilariously fumbled his words when Paul confronted him during a recent pre-fight faceoff, and UFC middleweight Chris Curtis couldn't help but be amused. 'The Action Man' recently re-tweeted a clip of Danis getting nervous sitting across Paul and wrote:

"Lmao man, I have run into this so much. Things are always different face-to-face. That confidence they had behind a keyboard goes away real fast. Not a Logan Paul fan, but 10-8 @LoganPaul, Flawless Victory."

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul doctored the clip showing him stuttering during faceoff

As mentioned, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis recently came face-to-face for a conversation outside a press conference setting. The WWE star recently dropped a bombshell teaser of their encounter with a clip showing Danis embarrassingly stumbling for words, very much unlike his online persona.

However, it seems the video may have been edited to make the Bellator welterweight contender look bad. At least, that's what Danis claims. The jiu-jitsu maestro recently reacted to Paul's video and alleged that the YouTuber-turned-boxer had purposely edited the clip. Danis also urged fans to wait for the whole interview to come out and make up their minds as to who dominated whom.

In a recent tweet sharing the clip of him stuttering, Dillon Danis slammed Logan Paul for lying to his fans and wrote:

"This was completely edited by him to look this way. Just wait until the full thing comes out; classic Logan Paul. I can't wait for everyone to see how badly I roast him."

