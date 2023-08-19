'Female Andrew tate' Pearl Davis enjoys Dillon Danis ' 'brutal' roast of Nina Agdal sharing NSFW secrets ahead of Logan Paul fight

It looks like Dillon Danis has a new fan. The Bellator welterweight contender recently posted a tweet roasting Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal for sharing intimate secrets about herself, after which Danis was praised by infamous 'manosphere' influencer Pearl Davis.

Danis is set to make his long-awaited combat sports return against Logan Paul in a professional boxing match. The event is set to take place on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. The bout will also mark Danis' first combat sports outing since June 2019.

Ahead of his upcoming fight, Dillon Danis has been viciously attacking Logan Paul on social media. 'El Jefe' is on a mission to humiliate 'The Maverick' by posting old photos of his fiance Nina Agdal with her former lovers. While his promotional tactics have been criticized for being too personal, it seems the 'Female Andrew Tate' is enjoying watching Danis slander his next opponent's partner.

After Dillon Danis tweeted a video showing Agdal revealing an NSFW secret about herself, the notorious "anti-feminist" influencer quote-tweeted the post and wrote:

"Oh my god, this is so brutal."

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Fans react to Pearl Davis enjoying 'El Jefe's trolling war against Nina Agdal

After Dillon Danis recently trolled Logan Paul's fiancee on Twitter, Pearl Davis immediately jumped on the bandwagon and shared her opinions on the matter. While Danis has been posting photos of Agdal's former flames for over a week now, it seems to have caught Davis' attention fairly recently.

Given her online reputation as a "woman hater," many fans noticed her reaction to Danis' tweets and flocked to her post's comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan appreciated what Dillon Danis has been doing and wrote:

"Nah, this is the way. Let this serve as a lesson to all these OF/IG "models" with a degenerate digital footprint that is miles long."

Another fan speculated:

"Had to be a Hollywood ritual that Logan was forced to participate in, no other rational expectation for him walking into this marriage."

One user praised Danis for redeeming himself before fans and wrote:

"Dillon has redeemed himself."

Another user opined:

"Dillion should get 80% PPV and sponsorship money for the fight."

One fan wrote:

"Logan Paul lost the fight without the bell ringing."

Another user wrote:

"Shes not marriage material. Move on Logan."

One fan pointed out:

"Lol Dillon's going hard on this. Maybe Logan will think twice about bringing a dudes ex on his podcast to drag the guy... I love all of this."

