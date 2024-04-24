"100% bicep tear off the bone" - Donald Cerrone no longer riding Dana White's Twisted Steel at PBR World Finals

Former UFC veteran Donald Cerrone was all set to make his foray into the world of bull-riding by taking on the fearsome bull Twisted Steel at the premier bull-riding league in the world, Professional Bull Riders.

Twisted Steel is owned by UFC CEO Dana White and boasts a daunting record of 32 knockdowns in 35 outs. Cerrone was scheduled to ride Twisted Steel at the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast on May 18.

However, according to the latest update from Cerrone on social media, he suffered a complete bicep tear, which forced him into an emergency surgery. As a consequence of his injury, he will not be able to compete at the PBR World Finals and take on Twisted Steel.

'Cowboy' wrote in his Instagram post that he will aim to return to action after proper rehabilitation.

"As yall know I was set to ride @danawhitestwistedsteel at the @pbrworld finals may 18. I was just rushed into surgery with 100% bicep tear off the bone!!! Guess you mess with the bull you sometimes get the horns. This is not the end. I will rehab and get back after it."

What was Dana White's challenge for Donald Cerrone?

Donald Cerrone's matchup against Twisted Steel came about via a UFC-style call-out at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cerrone was in attendance at a PBR event, and after witnessing Twisted Steel's live performance, he challenged the bull to a match.

Dana White responded to the challenge and made a generous addition to the stakes by offering up $50,000 for charity and double that amount for 'Cowboy' if he managed to stay on Twisted Steel for eight seconds, a feat only achieved by three people out of the 35 who have ridden the bull.

"What’s up guys, so for those of you that don't know, I own a bull. His name is Twisted Steel and he bucks in the PBR. So this last weekend he was bucking at MSG and 'Cowboy' Cerrone was there and 'Cowboy' Cerrone called him out saying that he wants to ride my bull. Now my bull is a legit bada**. The last PBR guy that rode him, professional bull rider, lasted 2.5 seconds So 'Cowboy' Cerrone, I accept your challenge… I will donate $50,000 to the charity of your choice for you to ride him. If you last eight seconds, I will give you $100,000"

