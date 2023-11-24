12 ex-UFC fighters you can watch compete on Thanksgiving weekend with no UFC event scheduled

The world's premier MMA organization, the UFC, doesn't have an event scheduled during the 2023 Thanksgiving weekend. However, multiple former fighters from the organization are set to compete under other promotional banners during the weekend.

Thanksgiving is a festival celebrated in several countries including the US, Canada, Brazil, etc. It's regarded by some as a religious event and by others as a secular celebration.

The crux of the festival is to give thanks/express one's gratitude for the harvest from their farming activities over the year that's drawing to an end. Thankfulness is also displayed for other necessities one's been blessed with in the year.

Around 12 former UFC fighters are currently scheduled to compete in other organizations this Thanksgiving weekend.

The fighters in question are Hernani Perpetuo, Goran Reljic, Jose Alberto Quinonez, Askar Askarov, Chris Wade, Jesus Pinedo, Impa Kasanganay, Clay Collard, Olivier Aubin Mercier, Larissa Pacheco, Aspen Ladd, and Derek Brunson.

MMA Junkie has reported that as per information sourced from Tapology, Hernani Perpetuo is booked to fight Yukinari Tamura at ShootoBrasil 120 on November 23, 2023, whereas Goran Reljic will face Alexey Efremov at ACA 166 on November 24, 2023.

Jose Alberto Quinonez will fight Jonas Ortega at Lux Fight League 37 on November 24, and Askar Askarov faces Alan Gomes at ACA 166 on November 24.

Additionally, Chris Wade will clash against Bubba Jenkins at the 2023 PFL Championship on November 24, and Jesus Pinedo will meet Gabriel Alves Braga at the 2023 PFL Championship on November 24.

Impa Kasanganay will go up against Josh Silveira at the 2023 PFL Championship on November 24. Furthermore, Clay Collard and Olivier Aubin-Mercier would fight one another at the 2023 PFL Championship on November 24.

Larissa Pacheco fights Marina Mokhnatkina at the 2023 PFL Championship on November 24, and Aspen Ladd takes on Kayla Harrison at the 2023 PFL Championship on November 24.

Moreover, widely-revered grappling savant Derek Brunson returns to action for the first time since his UFC departure. Brunson will fight Ray Cooper III at the 2023 PFL Championship on November 24.

When is the next UFC event?

The most recent UFC event was a Fight Night card headlined by a middleweight showdown between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. It transpired on November 18, 2023. Allen capped off the fight card by spectacularly defeating Craig via third-round submission.

As noted, the organization doesn't have any 2023 Thanksgiving weekend fights i.e., fights scheduled for this Thanksgiving weekend from Thursday (November 23) to Sunday (November 26). However, the UFC will return to action the following Saturday night (December 2, 2023) with a Fight Night event headlined by a lightweight bout between top contenders Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

