"170??" - Top UFC welterweight throws his name into the mix after Dan Hooker pulls out of Bobby Green fight

Bobby Green was set to take on fellow long-lasting lightweight Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 52. The bout, which was the co-main event, was expected to be a clash between two all-action fighters.

Unfortunately, Hooker withdrew from the fight due to injury. Fortunately, however, another action fighter in Kevin Holland has emerged as a replacement option.

In the comments section of an Instagram post reporting Dan Hooker's withdrawal from his bout with Bobby Green, Holland laid out an open challenge for 'King' to face him at welterweight.

While there's yet to be a response from Green, it could be a fight that fans would be interested in.

Kevin Holland is known for competing in multiple divisions, often switching between welterweight and middleweight. He is also an entertaining fighter with a knockout power and crisp, blitzing striking.

It could make for an interesting matchup with 'King', who is also known as a high-level MMA boxer.

A screenshot of Kevin Holland's comment

Besides Holland, the UFC could find another opponent for Green.

The lightweight contender recently criticized another fighter set to compete on December 2, Arman Tsarukyan. In his estimation, the Russian-Armenian is a "boring" fighter. Green even went as far as labeling Arman Tsarukyan "terrible," before exclaiming that he has no intention of fighting such foes.

With his desire to ascend into the top 10 rankings, Green will have to face all facets of fighters, given how talent-stacked the lightweight division is.

Is Bobby Green on a win streak?

A few fights ago, Bobby Green was not in an enviable position. He was on a three-fight winless streak, consisting of two losses. During that run, he was finished by Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober, and had a no contest after an accidental head clash with Jared Gordon.

Fortunately, he managed to bounce back from his rough patch.

After beating former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, Green secured a two-fight win streak by knocking out Grant Dawson, snapping the American Top Team standout's 12-fight unbeaten streak in what was a shocking result.

Green isn't known for being exceptionally powerful, and Dawson is a high-level grappler. Nevertheless, Dawson lasted a mere 33 seconds against Green.