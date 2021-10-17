"18 hours you don't eat, but 6 hours you don't stop" - Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Javier Mendez; claims coach is '4XL' 

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a close bond with Javier Mendez. The duo can often be seen hilariously roasting each other on social media. In a recent video, Khabib took a jibe at the American Kickboxing Academy head coach for being overweight.

Javier Mendez protested, saying he was on intermittent fasting for 18 hours. Khabib then hilariously roasted Mendez, saying his fasting was ineffective because he would eat for six hours straight. Nurmagomedov told Mendez:

"Okay, eighteen hours you don't eat but six hours you don't stop [eating] coach. This is a bad. Six hours you don't stop. You have to stop. Eat twenty minute but not six hours."

The conversation took place when Javier Mendez was complaining about a t-shirt from Khabib's fight promotion Gorilla FC. According to the Russian, the t-shirt wouldn't fit Mendez as he wore a 4XL size. The former UFC lightweight champion also advised his coach to reduce to XL for his own good.

"Coach, this is your mistake coach. Because they cannot make for you 4XL coach. You have to come down to XL. I don't wanna call you fat guy. I don't wanna do this but please come down to large. Okay, X large. But not 4XL. Please. This is your mistake, they sent you 2XL. Coach, you have come down. This is not about Gorilla, this is about yourself. You want I call you in front of everybody fat guy, I don't wanna do this."

Catch the hilarious banter between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight promotion

Also Read

Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked MMA fans by announcing his retirement after a successful title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' then proceeded to buy the fight promotion Gorilla FC for a whopping $1 million in November last year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov initially planned to rename the promotion to the Eagle Fighting Championship. However, the promotion continues to function under its original name. While Gorilla FC is based out of Dagestan, Nurmagomedov plans to expand the promotion and host events in the US and Arabian countries.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh