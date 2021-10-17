Khabib Nurmagomedov announces new official streaming platform FLX Cast for his MMA promotion Eagle FC

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that his promotion's events will now be streamed live on a streaming platform called FLX Cast.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to social media to declare the Eagle Fighting Championship's freshly minted association with the streaming platform.

"I’m pleased to announce that today we are launching our new multimedia streaming platform: FLXcast. FLXcast is now the official streaming provider for EagleFC, and this Sunday you can watch EFC42 live directly from Sochi, Russia. Just go to GOFLX.COM and register for free. You’ll get a confirming email – click on the link in the email and you’re ready to go," wrote Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also revealed that they were already planning on expanding the service to multiple platforms like iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Smart TVs. FLX Cast will also be home to the entire fight library of Eagle FC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has come a long way from streaming fights illegally

Khabib Nurmagomedov sat shoulder to shoulder with Dana White when he live-streamed the headliner at UFC Fight Night: Holland vs. Brunson in March 2021. The bout saw Derek Brunson put one over Kevin Holland via unanimous decision.

The former lightweight kingpin whipped out his phone and captured the action for the world to see. He did this while sitting right next to Dana White, who has been a strong advocate of bringing illegal streaming to an end.

Fans, however, managed to find humor in the situation and took to social media to joke about the incident. White's statements about cracking down on illegal streamers only made it funnier.

Teufelshund @laryn71 Dana White: I'm cracking down on illegal streamersKhabib flex: Streaming the fight out to everyone back in Russia while sitting next to Dana. Dana White: I'm cracking down on illegal streamersKhabib flex: Streaming the fight out to everyone back in Russia while sitting next to Dana. https://t.co/1bRZdK80Yx

Nurmagomedov was presumably sitting with White to discuss his retirement from MMA. 'The Eagle' retired from the sport after his UFC 254 fight against Justin Gaethe. Nurmagomedov defeated 'The Highlight' via a second-round submission. He then announced his retirement in an emotional post-fight octagon interview.

