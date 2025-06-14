"2-3 year Dagestan and forget" - Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones, and others in the spotlight as fans pick best memes in MMA history

UFC pound-for-pound greats Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones found themselves under a recent social media spotlight. It all began with former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson tweeting a question about the greatest meme in MMA history. Naturally, fans wasted no time coming up with answers.

MMA has played host to countless memes, each one highlighting either a fighter or a recurring theme that has become part of the sport over the years. So, when Brunson tweeted his question, it brought a flood of old memories and iconic moments from fans.

"The best meme in MMA history is____________?"

Countless memes were referenced, hundreds in fact. However, few fighters were mentioned as often as Makhachev and Jones were. One fan referenced the Dagestani wrestler's past dismissal of many of MMA's Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts, declaring them as unworthy of the rank.

It was in particular reference to the soon-to-be ex-lightweight champion's disbelief that Dustin Poirier is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

"Black belt? Who give him?"

Another fan merely mentioned Jones by name, as if the reigning heavyweight champion himself is a meme.

"Jon Jones"

Others brought up Chael Sonnen's infamous 'TUF' brawl with Wanderlei Silva.

"'I can't let you get close' will always be top tier"

It didn't take long for fans to reference Makhachev once more.

"2-3 years Dagestan and forget"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Derek Brunson's question

Makhachev and Jones are currently at the top of the sport. However, Jones's goodwill with the MMA fandom is decreasing due to his continued reluctance to unify the heavyweight belts with interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Islam Makhachev is set to face Jack Della Maddalena for welterweight gold

At UFC 315, Belal Muhammad lost his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena in a competitive bout. 'Remember the Name's' brief stint as welterweight champion was the only barrier between Islam Makhachev and his dream of capturing a second belt. Now, with Muhammad out of the way, he is free to pursue it.

Makhachev and Muhammad are not only training partners who train under the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, but they are also close friends. In fact, when talk about a potential fight between them was rampant, Muhammad was quick to assert that he would never fight Makhachev, having too much respect for him.

