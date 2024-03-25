$3.2 billion worth Michael Jordan’s sneaker trade impresses Conor McGregor - “Some business”

Conor McGregor is impressed by NBA legend Michael Jordan's business acumen.

Jordan, who played a crucial role in expanding the NBA's global footprint, has been regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Air Jordan, a shoe line, is one of his most successful business ventures outside of professional basketball and contributed greatly to his estimated net worth of $3.2 billion.

Started by Nike as a line of basketball shoes in the 1980s, Air Jordan was officially launched as 'Jordan Brand' in 1997 and it went on to become one of the most iconic shoe and apparel brands. It was reported that the NBA legend earned over $250 million in 2022 from the Nike deal alone.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and his Road House co-star Jake Gyllenhaal recently joined Complex for their 'Sneaker Shopping' series.

McGregor, who has built an empire through Proper 12 Irish whisky and other entrepreneurial ventures like Forged Irish Stout, revealed he was impressed by the Air Jordan business model and shared his thoughts on the shoes. He said:

"Some business! The Jordan business. I'd be more interested in the business side of it than the actual shoe itself."

He added:

"I had one pair throughout my entire life. But my son Conor Jr., 6 years of age, loves his Jordans so we'll be getting them a few pairs today hopefully."

Catch McGregor's comments below (6:30):

Conor McGregor starts his acting journey with a blockbuster movie, gears up to make a UFC comeback

Conor McGregor made his acting debut in the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer movie Road House. The movie, released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, has received a positive response from the audience.

McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a brutal leg break in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Irishman was expected to make a comeback in 2023 but disagreements with USADA delayed the prospects of his return.

UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed that McGregor's obligation to promote the movie kept him from training full-time to prepare for a fight. With the Road House now released, White said that they can start discussing the Irishman's comeback fight.