"There's no lack of communication" - Dana White explains prolonged delay behind Conor McGregor's UFC comeback

Dana White recently outlined the factors contributing to the extended hiatus in Conor McGregor's highly anticipated UFC return.

McGregor has been rumored to be returning to face Michael Chandler Since his coaching stint on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' last year. After a prolonged period of speculation, 'The Notorious' finally confirmed the matchup for June 29 at the UFC’s annual International Fight Week pay-per-view on New Year’s Eve.

However, despite McGregor's announcement, the UFC CEO promptly refuted the claims, maintaining that no such bout was scheduled. White has underscored this stance multiple times in recent months, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the former two-division champion's return to the octagon.

Lately, McGregor has been making a clamor to ensure that White is aware of his desire to return to action. Speculation suggests that the Irishman's delayed comeback may be attributed to unresolved contract negotiations or whether he has been stonewalled by the UFC's top brass.

During his recent interview on the Pound4Pound podcast, White dismissed any rumors of conflict between himself and 'The Notorious.' The 54-year-old American clarified that McGregor's delay in returning to the octagon is due to his commitments to filming and promoting his feature film debut, 'Road House':

"There's no lack of communication, not at all. He has obligations right now to promote his movie. This is an obligation he has to do."

Dana White also indicated that once McGregor wraps up his movie promotion, he is prepared to discuss fight details with him and conveyed his enthusiasm about getting him back into the octagon:

"He's been a great partner for us. So I would like to be a good partner again. Conor needed this time to take off and handle his obligations, and now, once this is over, he can get back into full-time training, which means from Thursday on, we can start talking about fights for Conor."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

It's been almost three years since McGregor was sidelined by a significant leg injury sustained in his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite widespread speculation about his return, no official date has been announced.

Brendan Schaub asserts: MMA monopoly not Dana White's fault following antitrust lawsuit resolution

Brendan Schaub claimed that Dana White should not bear the blame for the MMA monopoly, given the recent $335 million settlement for the class-action lawsuits.

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of the UFC, has reached settlements for two class-action lawsuits brought by ex-UFC fighters. The sports and entertainment entity wrapped up negotiations on Wednesday, putting an end to disputes stemming from five linked class-action suits filed from December 2014 to March 2015.

'Big Brown' expresses the view that fighters involved in the lawsuits should now shoulder the responsibility for the MMA monopoly, deflecting blame from the UFC CEO.

During a recent episode of The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Schaub argued that the resolution of the lawsuits wouldn't achieve the desired reforms.

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

