3 bangers that could steal the show at ONE Fight Night 17: Kyrklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video 

ONE Championship’s first-ever all-Muay Thai card is right around the corner and we all can’t wait to see some of the best strikers in the world throw down in four-ounce gloves.

ONE Fight Night 17 will feature eight scheduled matches in “The Art of Eight Limbs” inside the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on December 8.

The main event, of course, will feature the mother of all striking wars between hulking titans Roman Kryklia and Alex Roberts, with the victor emerging as the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

While all eyes will certainly be on the big boys, ONE Fight Night 17 is filled with proven finishers across several weight classes.

Let’s have a look at three lowkey banger fights that might just steal the show this coming Friday.

#3. Johan Ghazali vs. Edgar Tabares (flyweight Muay Thai)

Seventeen-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali is eager to prove that the massive hype surrounding him is real.

The Malaysian-American wonder has turned a lot of heads by going 4-0 in ONE’s Friday Fights events, with three of those wins coming by way of vicious finishes.

Ghazali will now take his act on a Prime Video card for the first time against a former world title challenger.

Meanwhile, Edgar Tabares’ first two outings in the world’s largest martial arts organization did not go according to plan, losing against world-class competition Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Elias Mahmoudi.

The proud Mexican fighter wants to flip the script and show what he’s truly capable of at Ghazali’s expense.

#2. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs. Denis Puric (flyweight Muay Thai)

Styles make fights, and this showdown between electric athletes Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Denis Puric has fireworks written all over it.

The returning Duy Nhat will bring his kick-heavy style that made him an absolute fan-favorite under the ONE banner.

‘No.1’ loves to blast his opponents from the outside with his long-range artillery, which he used to knock out Azwan Che Wil and Yuta Wanabe in devastating fashion.

Puric, however, would love to turn this into a messy brawl and dictate the pace with his ultra-aggressive style.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ always initiates an exciting slugfest, as he finds a way to land crushing shots to his opponent's chin and midsection.

It will be interesting to see whose concussive power prevails once these two firecrackers finally go at it.

#1. Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei (featherweight Muay Thai)

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei will enter this co-main event brawl with different motivations in mind.

However, at the end of the day, they will both be seeking to get their arm raised at all costs.

Now considered a grizzled veteran under the ONE umbrella, ‘Smokin’ Jo is eager to shrug off a three-fight and prove he is still a force to be reckoned with in the stacked 155-pound Muay Thai ranks.

The 34-year-old knows he is nearing the tail-end of his decorated career of over 80 professional fights but wants to make a final run at ONE Championship gold before hanging up his gloves for good.

Standing across the ring from him, however, is a young and hungry cub looking to make a name for himself in his promotional debut.

The undefeated Lessei only has six professional bouts to his name so far but carries the utmost confidence in his abilities.

‘The Chef’ also wants to prove that his brand of American Muay Thai is just as good, if not better, than native Thai fighters.

Nattawut is indeed as well-rounded as they come and still packs a ton of power, as we’ve seen in his last bout with Tawanchai. Let’s see if Lessei’s relentless pressure and slick technique can overcome the Thai star in just a few days.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.