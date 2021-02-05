3 blockbuster UFC fights to look forward to in February 2021

After a successful 'triple-header fight week' at Fight Island, the UFC is set to host four events in the month of February.

The trio of shows that took place last month ended with a highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, where the latter emerged victorious in a second-round TKO. The two lightweights fought in the main event of UFC 257 - the promotion's second-highest selling PPV of all time.

In February, the UFC will host all of its shows in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are plenty of bouts likely to shape the title picture in a couple of divisions. On that note, let us take a look at three blockbuster fights to look forward to in February 2021.

#1 Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman is set to defend his title for the third time, and his opponent will be his ex-teammate, Gilbert Burns. The two welterweights will collide in the main event of UFC 258 on February 13.

Usman is coming off a successful title defence against Jorge Masvidal, while Burns secured a big win over Tyron Woodley in his last fight that propelled him to the top of the welterweight division.

Usman and Burns were scheduled to fight at UFC 251 in July, but the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the UFC to reschedule their bout.

Advertisement

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has scored victories over some of the toughest contenders in the 170-pound weight class except Burns, who is expected to pose a serious threat to Usman's throne.

#2 Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19

UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Oleinik

No. 2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes will face Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19 on February 20. This fight will provide an opportunity for both the fighters to climb the ranks and essentially stake a claim to the heavyweight championship.

Blaydes, who is on a four-fight winning streak, secured two huge wins over Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov in 2020. A win over Lewis would catapult 'Razor' into the title picture after Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou settle their dues later in March.

The same can be said for Lewis too, who is undefeated in his last three fights. 'The Black Beast' last fought Aleksei Oleinik, whom he outpointed dominantly via a TKO in the second round, in August 2020.

Advertisement

BRUTAL 😨



Few are more dominant from the top than @RazorBlaydes265...



[ #UFCVegas15 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN2 & #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/b1gUVkmYtv — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2020

#3 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20

UFC 256: Dos Santos v Gane

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will headline UFC Vegas 20 on February 27.

The 32-year-old Rozenstruik has established himself as a serious contender, and a win over Gane may boost his chances of fighting for the heavyweight championship in the future.

'Bigi Boy' was handed his first UFC defeat by Francis Ngannou in May last year, but he bounced back with a victory over Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 in August.

Gane, meawnwhile, is considered a prized prospect in the heavyweight division. The 30-year-old Frenchmen is undefeated and boasts a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. A win over Rozenstruik could help 'Bon Gamin' break into the top five of the heavyweight division rankings.