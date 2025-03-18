$3 million UFC star Alex Pereira launches renovation for first-ever social project: "Starting the transformation"

The net worth of Alex Pereira was estimated at approximately $3 million to $5 million in March 2025. The same Pereira is known for being brutally intimidating in an octagon, but outside the fight game, has a compassionate humanitarian side, contrary to expectations.

'Poatan' left no stone unturned in the quest to bring thousands of dollars for aid and treatment to Brazilian families when the Zika virus hit Brazil in 2017. His success story was not conceived in one night but came after a considerable time and toil, as the Brazilian has worked at a tier shop to mainstream some provision for his family after being born into an underprivileged household.

Recently, Pereira shared an Instagram story about his first social project. With the details yet to be revealed, Pereira wrote:

"Starting the renovation of the place where my first social project will take place".

Check out a screenshot of Alex Pereira's story below:

Screenshot Alex Pereira's story [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Alex Pereira gets called out for a rematch by Magomed Ankalaev

The MMA community was shaken when Alex Pereira lost his light heavyweight belt to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision at the UFC 313. Even the UFC kingpin, Dana White, looked upset. At the post-fight conference, White even shared hints of a probable rematch against Ankalaev. There has been no confirmed news of the same yet. However, Magomed Ankalev recently called out Pereira for a rematch in a polite manner.

Following 'Poatan's' loss at UFC 313 against Ankalaev, talks of their rematch are in the air. Ankalev recently posted on X, calling for a rematch. Ankalev's had a landslide victory in this one as he was in the odds, but after what Pereira has done for the sport, the Dagestani believes he deserves a second chance.

Ankalaev wrote:

"Alex when you’re ready to go again You deserve this"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

