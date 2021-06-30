3 reasons why Derrick Lewis will end Ciryl Gane's undefeated streak at UFC 265

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will fight for the interim UFC heavyweight title on August 7, 2021 at UFC 265, as the promotion confirmed recently.

The decision comes as a huge surprise (or shock) for the entire world of professional mixed martial arts. The heavyweight title landscape seemed inclined towards a rematch between Francis Ngannou, the champion, and Derrick Lewis.

Nonetheless, since the promotion confirmed the scrap between Derrick Lewis and 'Bon Gamin', we now have a very exciting matchup to look forward to in August.

Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will face Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) in an interim heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/wy3frMtyjJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2021

The opening betting odds crown Ciryl Gane as a huge favorite. Let's discuss why those putting their money on the underdog may be in for a financially pleasant UFC 265:

Derrick Lewis' knock-out power is a force to be reckoned with

It is no secret that Derrick Lewis' punches pack a ridiculous amount of force behind them. It does not take more than one well-connected punch for 'The Black Beast' to put opponents to sleep.

Twenty out of Lewis' twenty-five career wins have come by way of devastating knockouts.

Therefore, his punching power will remain the number one factor of consideration for as long as the fight goes on.

Derricl Lewis is extremely patient on the feet

Ciryl Gane has proven himself to be an exceptional striker who can maintain the distance between himself and his opponents. He can also mix up punches and kicks to multiply his striking efficiency. However, Derrick Lewis does not falter under the pressure of those who prefer to throw volume strikes.

Watch Derrick Lewis wreck Curtis Blaydes with an uppercut counter to the shot. #UFCVegas19 https://t.co/VtTFClLo9X — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 21, 2021

Instead, Derrick Lewis is adept at remaining calm and waiting on the outer boundary until his opponent gives him a chance to unleash his deadly strikes. Of course, that does not go to say that the 36-year-old does not engage himself. However, the combination of patience and ferocity in his striking makes him ever so dangerous.

Derrick Lewis has much more experience inside the octagon than Ciryl Gane

Experience is something that almost always comes in as a major factor when one discusses possible scenarios that may play out inside the octagon. But how does Derrick Lewis' experience inside the octagon give him an edge over Ciryl Gane?

For starters, Derrick Lewis has faced the upper echelon of competitors in the UFC's heavyweight division. And fortunately for him, he has not stopped correcting mistakes.

Over time, Derrick Lewis' awareness, takedown defense and clinch efficiency have improved greatly. The only time he struggled with the pressure that his opponent put on him on the ground was when he fought an Olympian wrestler in Daniel Cormier. After that fight, Derrick Lewis did not find himself in a similar position for a long time.

the one time Derrick Lewis actually stopped takedowns consistently was against the UFC HW takedown record holder 😂💀 this sport is so dumb and i love it #UFCVegas19 — 𝕳𝖊𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖔𝖓 𝕾𝖙. 𝕬𝖑𝖉𝖔 (@dimetrism_) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis stuffed every takedown attempt from Curtis Blaydes. #UFCVegas19 — Dan (@BestFightPicks) February 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane is comparatively very fresh inside the UFC. Although the French fighter has accomplished quite the record for himself, this will be his first fight on a stage as grand as a UFC pay-per-view. Therefore, while he may have more moves in his offensive arsenal, Derrick Lewis holds much more executable and battle-tested knowledge.

Edited by Jack Cunningham