3 Talking points from Chael Sonnen's interview with Jake Paul

Having amassed a professional boxing record of 3-0, Jake Paul is leaving no stone unturned in legitimizing his two-year-old boxing career. Be it physical training, business deals, and incessant media interviews, the popular YouTuber is pulling out all the stops while being at the center of attention.

One of Jake Paul's most recent interviews was with former UFC superstar Chael Sonnen. The 24-year-old made some big revelations during his chat with 'The American Gangster', where he appeared to be slightly out of character considering the decency he carried while talking to Sonnen.

That said, we take a look at three of the biggest talking points from the aforementioned interview.

#1 Jake Paul is trying to "help" UFC fighters get paid more

During his interaction with Chael Sonnen, Jake Paul confirmed that he's not exclusively signed with the Triller Fight Club. 'The Problem Child' said he's a free agent who knows exactly how much he should get paid, unlike a lot of UFC fighters.

Paul said he's trying to help UFC stars understand the value of the risk they undertake before stepping into the octagon.

"I’m hoping to help change that and just help fighters realize that they are the content. They are the ones that the fans are showing up for. They are the ones that are driving these pay-per-views. And they’re the ones, again, risking their lives. And they should be rewarded for that," said Paul.

#2 Jake Paul's potential fight against Kamaru Usman is in the pipeline

When Chael Sonnen asked Jake Paul what the prospects of him fighting Kamaru Usman in a boxing match, he said the UFC Welterweight champion's manager was already in touch with Dana White regarding the potential clash.

Recently, Usman and Paul have both exchanged harsh words on Twitter. Although they belong in two completely different sports realms, fans are very well aware of the animosity they share.

While Paul has claimed that he'll hang tough against The Nigerian Nightmare, Usman has continually discarded the YouTuber's bold assertions.

#3 Jake Paul opens up on his confrontation with Daniel Cormier at UFC 261

Jake Paul was in attendance at UFC 261. When Daniel Cormier realized that, he confronted The Problem Child for bad-mouthing him. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren in April earlier this year, he issued a disrespectful callout to Cormier and claimed he could beat the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in a boxing showdown.

While speaking to Chael Sonnen, Paul said that Cormier was only trying to intimidate him to check if he really stands his ground.

"It was crazy to me. I was like, 'Is this guy really doing this right now?'. I'm just here as a spectator. He comes over and I'm like, 'Daniel, you're playing in into my gameplan here. You could have just ignored me'. I think he was just trying to intimidate me. I think he was really trying to check if I was gonna get scared," said Paul.

JAKE PAUL AND DC ABOUT TO DUKE IT OUT WTF pic.twitter.com/vliMaO3AiY — Layne (@HugsLH) April 25, 2021