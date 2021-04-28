"I ain't no Disney kid" - Kamaru Usman turns down 'biggest pay day' offer from Jake Paul

Kamaru Usman has made it clear that he isn't interested in fighting Jake Paul.

The UFC welterweight champion recently shared in an interview with TMZ Sports that he would like to fight one of the 'internet guys'. Jake Paul then called him out on Twitter and promised the biggest pay day that Kamaru Usman has ever seen.

"Challenge accepted," Jake Paul wrote. "If your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day."

However, Kamaru Usman made his stance on the matter quite clear in his latest tweet. He wrote that Jake Paul could keep his money, as he is not keen on 'play fighting'.

Usman also said that he is no 'Disney kid', which can be assumed as a shot at Jake Paul's previous stint with Disney Channel, where he played the role of a certain Dirk Mann on the series Bizaardvark for two seasons.

"Keep making your money young man, and stay on that side. I ain't no Disney kid and I don't play fighting," Usman wrote.

This comes as a bit of a contradiction to what Kamaru Usman said in the TMZ interview. He expressed interest in fighting 'one of the guys who think they can fight and box', now that he has gone through all the top contenders in his division.

"I could fight two more times this year, but none of these guys have showed me anything. These guys are basically just sitting around waiting for me to call their number and do what I have done to them already. And so, if these guys don't show me anything, then maybe I will punish one of these guys who think they can fight, they can box - one of these internet guys - and beat the sh*t out of them," Kamaru Usman told TMZ.

Usman's comments undoubtedly point towards the recent trend of YouTubers and social media personalities turning to boxing. The trend is currently being spearheaded by Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul.

Usman's refusal to fight Jake Paul thus comes as a surprise after his comments.

"Conor knows he doesn't wanna fight me" - Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor have been exchanging tweets ever since 'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

The Irishman has claimed he would fight Usman and take the 170-pounds belt, as he often does whenever someone does something significant.

But Kamaru Usman sees no reason why Conor McGregor should get a shot at his title either.

"Conor hasn't shown me anything either. He has fought once in the last year and a half? And that didn't end very well for him... Conor knows he doesn't wanna fight me. I am not gonna waste my time with him. Right now, these internet guys are making more noise than the guys in my division."

Conor McGregor is set for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on June 10. It is unclear as of now against whom Kamaru Usman will have his next title defense.

