3 times UFC fighters almost fainted during the weigh-ins

In pursuit of a successful weight cut, UFC fighters often endure aggressive dehydration and intense training regimes that leave them knackered. Julija Stoliarenko was no exception.

Stoliarenko, the women's bantamweight contender, collapsed on the weighing scale ahead of her fight against Julia Avila at UFC Vegas 22. However, the Lithuanian fighter was able to get back to her feet. she successfully made weight at 135.5 pounds.

This was not the first time a UFC fighter has bore the brunt of a grueling weight-cutting process. In the past, there have been quite a few instances where fighters nearly lost consciousness while attempting to hit the right mark on the weighing scale.

Let's take a look at three UFC fighters who almost fainted during the weigh-ins.

#3 Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Fight Night 140

Cynthia Calvillo nearly passed out on the weighing scale ahead of her flyweight bout against Poliana Botelho at UFC Fight Night 140 in November 2018. On the back of her first MMA loss to Carla Esparza, Calvillo entered the boa clear clear favorite, but ended up losing 20 percent of what she earned from the fight.

The 33-year-old missed weight by two pounds and looked extremely depleted on the scales. Struggling to stand still, Calvillo almost collapsed on the platform before being helped by two women who were holding the towel for her.

Botelho agreed to fight Calvillo despite her failure to successfully make the weight. The Brazilian lost the fight after Calvillo edged past her via submission in the dying seconds of the first round.

A year later, Calvillo failed to make weight once again opposite Marina Rodriguez, but she wasn't as wearied at the weigh-ins.

#2 Aspen Ladd at UFC Fight Night 155

The record will show Aspen Ladd made weight for #UFCSacramento, but she was in BAD shape stepping on the scale. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ECqr6OGjmG — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 12, 2019

Aspen Ladd had a disturbing weigh-in ahead of her fight opposite Germaine de Randamie at UFC Fight Night 155 in July 2019. The two bantamweights were headlining the event. Both women were able to tip the scales at the right weight, but it was Ladd who looked far more weathered.

The 26-year-old trembled her way on to the weighing scale, it appeared that she would lose consciousness at any moment. However, Ladd somehow managed to weather the storm as she alighted from the scale weighing in at 135 pounds.

de Randamie handed Ladd the first defeat of her MMA career via TKO in the opening 16 seconds of the first round. She is currently ranked No.3 in the women's bantamweight division.

#1 Mizuto Hirota at UFC Fight Night 117

Mizuto Hirota was set to challenge Charles Rosa in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night 117 in September 2017. The Japanese fighter came four pounds overweight at the weigh-ins, forcing him to give up 30 percent of his fight purse.

Hirota stepped on to the weighing scale at 150 pounds, and almost underwent a syncope before being assisted. Although Rosa agreed to fight the Japanese star, the fight was ultimately cancelled after doctors found Hirota unfit to compete.