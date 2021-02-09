3 UFC fights coming up in February 2021 that you can't miss

We're only at the start of February and we've already seen Alistair Overeem pass the torch to a dominant Alexander Volkov. That slobberknocker kicked off a month packed with mouth-watering action. The best may have yet to come. We preview three February fights you can't miss.

3. Andrei Arlovski vs Tom Aspinall (UFC Fight Night 185)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski takes on Tom Aspinall at UFC Fight: Blaydes vs Lewis. The 42-year-old former UFC champion makes his 34th octagon appearance against the Cage Warriors standout, Tom Aspinall.

Arlovski comes off back-to-back unanimous decision wins against Tanner Boser and Philipe Lins in 2020. Tom Aspinall made his UFC debut last year, defeating Jake Collier via TKO in 45 seconds. His second outing also saw a 95-second TKO of Alan Baudot in October. The 27-year-old Englishman has won five straight fights via first-round KO/TKO and has never gone to a decision in 11 pro bouts.

2. Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane (UFC Fight Night 186)

The UFC moved the heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane to headline UFC Fight Night on February 27. The fight was initially targeted for a card on March 13. However, the UFC made it a headliner on February 27 as the original main event for the night, a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka, was postponed.

Rozenstruik is coming off an impressive comeback against former champion Junior Dos Santos after suffering his first decision loss to Francis Ngannou. He currently sports a 5-1 record in the UFC with all his wins via KO/TKO. Ciryl Gane, on the other hand, has never tasted defeat inside the octagon and comes off the most impressive win of his career against Junior Dos Santos.

1. Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns (UFC 258)

Kamaru Usman's title defense at welterweight against Gilbert Burns is probably the most awaited bout of February. Burns is currently on a six-fight winning streak that has cemented him as the contender. Kamaru Usman won the title against Tyron Woodley in 2019 and followed it with successful defenses against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

What makes this matchup even more interesting is the fact that the two are former teammates of Sanford MMA.